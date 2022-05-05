Politics in France: Rihanna? “He’s my ex”: a Macron minister lets go

The French Minister Delegate for Transport, Jean-Baptiste Djebbari, very creative on TikTok, has struck again.

Jean-Baptiste Djebbari has been a minister since 2019. AFP

Emmanuel Macron was re-elected on April 24, for a second term, and the formation of the new government is taking time. Too much time for Jean-Baptiste Djebbari, Minister Delegate for Transport, who has already indicated that he wanted to leave politics. An impatience that he translated into a TikTok video as he likes to do them.

We see him in his office, in the middle of the boxes, entitled, “When we have been waiting for a new government for ten days” and he then refers to “Va bene ma bella” by Marseille rapper Algerino. In legend, he writes: “If this continues, even Rihanna will release her album before” (the Barbadian singer has not released anything since 2016). And in the comments, when a user asks him if he likes the artist, he replies: “He’s my ex”. The video has been viewed over 3 million times.

The minister – who has just celebrated his 40th birthday and is the father of twins – is a follower of TikTok and also has 1.2 million subscribers who obviously appreciate his somewhat crazy videos which stand out in the French political landscape. He thus takes up many challenges and popular songs on the social network.

On April 15, he posted the popular “I am unemployed” speaking of Marine Le Pen “if Russia had not lent him 9 million”. At the end of March, he took up the terms of Will Smith to Chris Rock to respond to all those who claim that the trains are always late or even quote Booba to explain the development of electric charging stations.

Jean-Baptiste Djebbari entered politics in 2017 by winning the post of deputy for Haute-Vienne. He was appointed Minister Delegate for Transport in 2019. Previously, he was director of flight operations for the Luxembourg private aviation company Jetfly.

