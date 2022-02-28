Under the premise that politics is nothing more than medicine on a large scale, Américo Villarreal, Morena’s virtual candidate for the government of Tamaulipas, affirmed that in that state “there are many things to cure”, for what is required, he assured , a new humanist and social government.

When participating in a virtual forum with columnists and journalists from EL UNIVERSAL, the professional doctor announced that a “comprehensive treatment” is required for the state, which includes moving to a health model affiliated with the Health Institute for Well-being (Insabi). , the strengthening of social programs, the fight against insecurity, as well as the economic boost.

“Politics is nothing more than medicine on a large scale, one can see the similarities because you listen to people to understand their problems, you make a diagnosis of the conditions that are causing this problem and you look for the best treatment opportunity to achieve its solution”.

At the express question of columnist Roberto Rock about the conditions in which Tamaulipas finds itself at this time, the licensed Morenoite senator considered that within the state there is a perception of untidiness in public management, for which the Tamaulipas are in a conjunctural moment “to achieve a new definition of course”.

On the subject of health, he recalled that it has two specialties, one in internal medicine and the other in cardiology; that he worked in that sector for more than 30 years, becoming undersecretary of Health in Tamaulipas, and that as a legislator he was president of the Health Commission in the Senate.

He assured that at the federal level, today access to health is a human right and not a social benefit as before, for which he pointed out that in the Tamaulipas entity adherence to Insabi is urgent: “Insabi was born two years ago, work is being done actively and jointly to consolidate it, but let us remember that each one of the federative entities was respected regarding the decision to adhere or not to this model with a participation agreement. For the time being, I regret that my state, Tamaulipas, has not adhered to this model, but we are ready so that, in accordance with the conditions and the free and democratic decision of Tamaulipas, in the future we can adhere to this national development plan in the field of health”, he indicated.

Villarreal Anaya, son of former president Américo Villarreal Guerra, whose name is embodied in parks, streets and avenues of Tamaulipas, was also questioned on the issue of insecurity and violence.

Salvador García Soto, a columnist for this newspaper, warned that despite the virtues of the state, “talking about Tamaulipas also means talking about drug trafficking.”

“You aspire to govern a state where a gubernatorial candidate has already been killed, a state where two former governors are in jail for alleged links with these criminal organizations, what to do with organized crime? Is it enough with hugs and not bullets? ?”. In this regard, the virtual candidate openly endorsed the policy of “hugs and not bullets”, but clarified that it is not about physical cuddles, but actions to strengthen the social fabric.

“We must coordinate at the national level with the National Guard, with the Army, with the Navy. These hugs that the federal government gives, not physical, are (…) through its social assistance programs, in improving wages, in reducing the tax burden of ISR and VAT at the border, in reducing the cost of energy, and that through this strategy we can reduce this trend of violence, that we be an entity dedicated to building peace, and that will be in increasing the presence of these programs of education, culture, art, sports, salary opportunities worthy sources of work, this will allow for peace, prosperity and better levels of security”, he pointed out.

Columnist Mario Maldonado asked Américo Villarreal for his opinion on the electrical reform, since there is significant investment in clean energy in Tamaulipas.

On the subject, the virtual candidate maintained that the initiative that President Andrés Manuel López Obrador sent to the Chamber of Deputies “is very necessary.”

“[Tamaulipas] It is one of the states at the national level that has a surplus in the energy consumed in it and also in the number of clean energies, there are large wind generation parks. I believe that the orientation that has been given to this reform is very necessary to give Mexicans the security of this important heritage,” he said.

Commenting on Mexico’s relations with the outside, he affirmed that we are at a time when it is making itself heard: “Our nation is resuming a vocation for international relations where it has a presence and a position that it has to defend as a nation, that it has to do with its own interests and those of those of us who live here (…) In this international context, and with this support that our President has, he makes his voice heard, I think that has earned him respect at the international level”, Indian.

He said that a Morenoist government in Tamaulipas would be humanist: “That there be a participatory democracy rather than representative, an honest government, attentive to the needs of the people, and that we can continue to be very faithful to the principles that Morena evokes.”

The editorial directors of EL UNIVERSAL, David Aponte and Carlos Benavides, also participated in the forum.



