Politics, media, culture. Hong Kong’s unstoppable descent into hell

In recent years Hong Kong has seen the constant erosion of its political freedoms and those of expression and of the press, while through the creation of the Greater Bay Area, with the motorway bridge that now connects it to Macao and China, it risks becoming totally absorbed by the “Motherland”. A motherland that becomes stronger and more arrogant every day, aware of the constant increase of its economic, political and military weight in the world balance. Not a day goes by, in fact, that Beijing does not receive news of the umpteenth act of force and the censorship of the smallest form of dissent. And if until June 30, 2020, Hong Kong citizens could still feel relatively safe from the relentless repression, pervasive censorship and the imposition of the “one thought” of the ruling Communist Party in Beijing, after that fateful date, with the entry into force of the liberticide law of “National Security”, their fate, their lives, have been increasingly “flattened”, forced to assimilate them to the repressive standards of the Motherland.

The last months of this just ended 2021, then, marked an escalation contrary to what still remained in the former British colony in terms of democratic guarantees and respect for fundamental freedoms. A descent into hell that did not have a moment of pause, between the closures of independent newspapers and online sites, the arrests of those few opposition representatives still at large or who had not managed – or had not, courageously, wanted to – escape abroad and the almost total elimination of popular representation in the local mini-parliament, with the consequent establishment of a puppet parliament, reserved only for “patriotic” members, that is, whose faith towards the Party had been previously and carefully verified by watchful and disturbing Beijing Political Police. In short, the current situation can be summarized by safely stating that Beijing’s reorganization of Hong Kong’s electoral system, aimed at ensuring that only “patriots” can administer power, has indeed transformed the Legislative Council (the Legislative Council or LegCo) once an independent and representative body, in a “rubber parliament”. In Hong Kong schools, professors and educators have long since been forced to distort reality and history to portray the Party in a positive light, while the judiciary has now been totally deprived of its previous – almost “legendary” in Asian scope – independence, inherited from the British colonial judicial institutions. Freely operating media organizations were dismantled, while the city became, in effect, a police state.

Hong Kong’s seven and a half million inhabitants then expressed their dissent in the only way they have left: by not going to the polls. The percentage of abstainers in the elections that were held just before Christmas has in fact largely exceeded two thirds of those entitled to vote. But the very little beloved governor Carrie Lam – considered by many to be a puppet in the hands of Beijing – pretended nothing had happened: “The low percentage of voters” – she incredibly affirmed – “shows that people are satisfied with the government”.

Today comes the news of yet another blow to democracy and freedom of the press, with the closure of another news site, “Citizen News”, which announced that it will no longer be online from tomorrow. The editors of the newspaper justified the decision to censor themselves by citing a “deteriorating climate for information” and the need to guarantee “the safety of all”. The reference is to the barrage of arrests that a few days ago, on December 29, hit the journalists and editors of another of the most followed online information sites in Hong Kong, “Stand News”, when the police forces of the team special for “National Security” arrested journalists and executives of the publishing company, including the famous Cantonese pop star and prominent activist for democracy, Denise Ho, while other agents broke into the offices of the publishing company in the Kwun Tong area and prosecutors froze about 61 million Hong Kong dollars (nearly $ 8 million) of the company’s assets.

Journalists and editors of Citizen News hope, with all evidence, to be able to avoid ending the same fate by closing themselves, before the police shut them down. But most likely not even this will save them and, as has already happened in the past, the longa manus of the judiciary of the former British colony – whose independence from Beijing has long been only a pale memory – will punctually strike them too, as has happened. too many times to date.

Perhaps someone will remember a good film from a few years ago, “The Red Corner”, where an always fascinating Richard Gere ended up – despite himself and completely innocent – in the mesh of the Chinese judicial system, still today one of the most unfair, unjust and least guarantors of the planet. Cesare Beccaria has never been to Beijing and perhaps for this reason in China the courts are based on the “presumption of guilt”, the judges write the sentences before starting the trial and the defense lawyer is a very undesirable and even less tolerated profession by the government. In short, something to make the worst justicialist among the politicians of our house pale. In the film, after a thousand ups and downs, violence and torture and thanks to the legal and human heroism of a brave Chinese lawyer (who naturally fell madly in love with the victim, but that’s another story), it ended well for the protagonist. But only because it was a movie. In reality Richard Gere or whoever for him, even if innocent, – but this has always been a negligible detail for the Chinese judges – would have ended up in life imprisonment, or in some “laogai” (Chinese concentration camp) or in the hands of the executioner who, as is well known, “In China he never rests”.

Until recently, Hong Kong citizens could, as we Westerners have done, watch the film comfortably in an armchair in their popular micro apartments in the Kowloon or Tsing Hi neighborhoods, horrified and thinking: “It won’t happen to us never anything like that, thanks God! “. Or rather, Thanks to the Queen !, Thanks to the Queen, since the only thing that prevented the Hong Kongers from ending up like Richard Gere in the film was – and theoretically still would be – the agreement signed at the time (in 1984) by the Lady di Ferro, Mrs later Baroness Thatcher, with the then Chinese President Yang Zemin, who guarantees Hong Kong another 25 years (the original duration of the agreement was fifty years starting from 1 July 1997) of substantial democracy and independence from the laws, the judiciary, the economy and Beijing’s total lack of respect for human rights.

But for some time now China has decided to ignore the commitments made by signing the treaties that allowed Hong Kong to return under its sovereignty. And the vibrant, and repeatedly repeated, official protests in London were of no avail, which even recently, through the mouth of the former Foreign Minister and current Deputy Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Dominic Raab, declared that “China is in a” state of continued non-compliance “with the Sino-British Joint Declaration”, also stating, verbatim, that “Beijing’s decision to impose radical changes to limit participation in Hong Kong’s electoral system constitutes a further clear violation of the Sino-British Joint Declaration legally binding”.

Beijing has denied the sender any accusation, furiously replying to London that it is just “a bunch of lies and implausible analogies”, arguing instead that the British statements “trample the principle of international law and the fundamental rules governing international relations, they interfere in the affairs of Hong Kong and in the internal affairs of China and will soon be consigned to the dustbin of history ”.

The future for Hong Kongers couldn’t be bleaker.