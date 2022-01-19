POLIZIOTTO SULMONESE NOTICES FLYING OBJECT, A MINUTE WRAPPED FROM MYSTERY TO PASSO S.LEONARDO – ReteAbruzzo.com





The experience lived by Remo Conti, a policeman from Sulmona, who in Passo San Leonardo, would have spotted an unidentified flying object, is extraordinary and enveloped by an aura of mystery and many questions. The UFO already at the center of many stories, films and books. Conti had gone up to Passo San Leonardo to enjoy the vision of the moon. But in the moonlight here is the unexpected encounter. “It happens that you want to go and see what nature offers at a specific moment of the season, a moment that never happens again. And what better than a full moon with clear skies and snow on the ground at 1280 meters above sea level? “- wrote the policeman on the social network -” the best, however, existed and happened up there. I did not realize it immediately, otherwise I would have taken more photos and tried to focus more, even if the medium at my disposal is the usual mobile phone. Emotion and suggestion in perceiving something much greater than everything we know, and which lives in a different dimension with different weights and movements. The object in question moved quickly and then vanished in a different light ”. The sighting told by Conti took place between 22.12 and 22.13 two days ago, on January 17. Just one minute, the time to take some photos, between disbelief and emotion. A moment that will remain etched in the mind of the Sulmonese and once the emotion felt in those sixty seconds has passed, the questions and the mystery will most likely remain forever without an answer.



Post Views:

3,236