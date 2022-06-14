Polka dot dress or how to defend the classic summer bet

Polka dotted dresses are emerging as the new object of desire for women rooted in good taste. Definitely, this print will become a safe bet in outfits that fuse romanticism, elegance and avant-garde throughout this year. And the truth is that not only the experts in the sector succumb to this type of dress, members of royalty also dare with it. Women like Lady Di, Kate Middleton or Queen Letizia have triumphed with polka-dotted creations in numerous public appearances. Undoubtedly, the key to polka dots lies in their ability to adapt to all kinds of situations, so it is not surprising that lovers of stylistic currents are already searching for the perfect dress. for your figures.

Made of flowing fabric, made of silk, with a brown background and polka dot print: This was the dress worn by the American actress Julia Roberts in one of the scenes of the legendary film beautiful woman. An icon that is still alive in the fashion industry and that has been versioned both by numerous designers and by countless style prescribers on the pavement. Today, we remember one of the most legendary pieces in the sector, as luxury firms have predicted that dresses with polka dots will star in the list of summer 2022 trends. While there are those who opt for striped, animal, floral prints, psychedelic…, others make the polka dot print an essential element to constitute the ideal wardrobe background for the coming weeks.

Style manual to wear polka dot dress in summer 2022