Polka dot dresses: the most beautiful trend for summer 2022

The train of the 2000s arrived loaded with combinations that we thought would be forgotten, surprisingly, it not only showed the miniskirts, but also the beloved duo of dresses over pants. This bet is ideal to look trendy and, at the same time, champion classicism when you are 40+. A pair of loafers or triangle toe shoes will do the rest.

With a romantic key for a sunny day

Polka dot sheer dress by Elie Saab, Resort 2022. Elie Saab/Gorunway

Elie Saab’s Resort 2022 collection exhibited the polka dot dress just for vacation. It is a finish with transparencies, a boat neckline and fine ruffles that will outshine sunny days. Fuse a belt to stylize the piece, and flat sandals as a complement.

With bracelet sandals to attend a brunch

Polka dot dress with strap sandals, a bet on trend for this summer. Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

The season of encounters has begun, and with the sun in the background, meeting with the closest friends becomes the most desired plan. For this reason, we turn to this proposal, since it will go from day to night without any hitch. It will distill sophistication and romanticismSo get ready to turn heads.