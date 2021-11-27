Polkadot and Dogecoin in the poker of new crypto present in the IG platform

Polkadot (DOT), Dogecoin (DOGE), Uniswap (UNI) and Chainlink (LINK) expand the range of cryptocurrencies that IG Italia makes available to its customers. The new tools are added to those already present and available to IG customers for trading activities with CFDs: Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin, Bitcoin cash, Stellar (XLM), NEO and EOS.

The Polkadot in particular it is one of the strongest projects after Bitcoin and Ethereum, and has experienced a period of enormous growth also on the markets thanks to its DOT coin, while the Dogecoin at the beginning of 2021 it was one of the most talked about and volatile coins also due to the frequent interventions of Elon Musk.

“The market is showing an increasing interest in cryptocurrencies and, consequently, for this type of investment solution. This has led us to further expand our offer in this asset class, confirming IG’s commitment to innovation in the product range and its ability to respond effectively to the ever-changing needs of customers “, remarks Fabio De Cillis, IG Country Manager for Italy.

How crypto trading works

Trading on cryptocurrencies allows you to trade on market prices without the need to own the asset and, at the same time, IG guarantees the customer the protection of their funds thanks to the protected account and guaranteed stop losses. IG also allows you to trade the 10 most important cryptocurrencies in a single operation through the Crypto 10 index.

The decision to expand the offer derives from IG’s constant commitment to providing its clients with trading solutions in line with their investment objectives and with the most current market trends. For this reason, in the future, GI’s offer on this front will further expand, both in terms of product types and underlying assets.