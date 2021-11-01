Polkadot approves parachain | Popular rating and skyrocketing price!

Polkadot come back near altitude $ 50 – with a progression that could lead to the token towards its all-time highs. Excellent growth in an already very satisfactory day for the whole sector.

Driving the incredible growth of the token in the last hours we find the rods for parachains – with a market phenomenon that we already had widely expected And discussed right on the pages of Cryptocurrency.it.

Polkadot is in Bull run – what’s going on? Parachain approved – analysis

Polkadot approves parachain auctions – and on November 4th …

Great maneuvers for Polkadot, as in reality we had already anticipated a few days ago right on the pages of Cryptocurrency.it. Now, as reported by the official Twitter account of the protocol, we are finally here for the parachain auctions and the related crowdloans.

The motion to enable the registration of parachains and crowdloans was approved by the Polkadot Council and will now go to public referendum. If it passes, parachain teams will be able to register their parachains and operate with crowdloan starting November 4, 2021 – approximately 19:15 CET.

An announcement that immediately sparked the race to buy $ DOT – we hope, however, not for our readers, who should have prepared in time thanks to the cues of our analyzes.

The public referendum at this point it would seem to be a mandatory but almost obvious step – also taking into account the fact that the same has passed without too many problems on the canary network of the protocol, that is Kusama.

How far can Polkadot go? Some evaluation

Our Polkadot forecasts have identified important growth margins for this project, obviously taking into account everything that is happening in its ecosystem, including parachain that will finally transform it into its final and complete version.

Although the project has grown tremendously – there may still be some good momentum, particularly when the crowdloands, which will put further bullish pressure on $ DOT. Those who have not invested up to now, should not feel like the one who has missed the fundamental train. Indeed, according to our analyzes, there may still be opportunities.

It is difficult even to imagine a sell off to capitalize on when $ DOT he got in the last few hours. The project is solid and has always been the subject of growth organic – without schemes of pump And dump typical of double-digit growths.

The news that came today directly from highlight of the protocol is one that can produce their bullish effects even for very long periods. The beauty, for investors and for those who actively use the network, could only be at the beginning.