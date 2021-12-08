Polkadot Broke the Media but is in Cyclical Points of Purchase

We have a positive data at a cyclical level, because Polkadot is going to make lows on some restart points A and this is a good sign; just pity it’s not doing it on the supports but well underneath, and that’s the downside.

The 50% Fibonacci break of the historical low – high movement is to be considered as an excessive sign of weakness.

DOT is not new to these descents, in the May – June’21 correction it had even lost 85% from its maximums, in this last phase it touched a minimum of “only” -55% from the maximums of November 4th.

The following graph highlights the resistance in the $ 40 area, only its overcoming can be a sign of a restart of the trend.