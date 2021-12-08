Polkadot Broke the Media but is in Cyclical Points of Purchase
Polkadot climbs the stairs, always very slowly, and then throws himself off the roof without taking the elevator to go down.
On a graphical level, the first break of the 32/33 area last week had already been a bad signal even if the price had then rebounded, but as we have seen it then decided to collapse without inhibitions going to touch a low of $ 24, piercing widely the area indicated as supportone.
We have a positive data at a cyclical level, because Polkadot is going to make lows on some restart points A and this is a good sign; just pity it’s not doing it on the supports but well underneath, and that’s the downside.
The 50% Fibonacci break of the historical low – high movement is to be considered as an excessive sign of weakness.
DOT is not new to these descents, in the May – June’21 correction it had even lost 85% from its maximums, in this last phase it touched a minimum of “only” -55% from the maximums of November 4th.
The following graph highlights the resistance in the $ 40 area, only its overcoming can be a sign of a restart of the trend.
On the other hand, at the level of cyclical restart at point A, we have a first target area for profit taking towards $ 35, stop below the minimum.
Overall, the picture to date is very critical, the next couple of days could give an indication.
To stay up to date on Alessandro Lavarello’s analysis, you can follow his Facebook page or TradingView profile.