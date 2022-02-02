Polkadot can become a sponsor of Barcelona FC

Polkadot (DOT) is slated with Spotify, Vegan Nations and Tencent to become the official sponsor of the celebrated Catalan football team: Barcelona FC.

The blockchain company would pay $ 110 million over 5 years to have his name printed on the shirts of the Barça players.

Barcelona FC looking for sponsors

According to reportedit seems that official sources of Barcelona FC have confirmed that the club is negotiating with several companies to find new sponsors and that it has several very interesting proposals on the table.

Indeed, it seems that the Catalan football team will no longer receive sponsorship from Rakuten than Beko, exactly from 1 July 2022.

Among the various names, here tick in the Polkadot (DOT) list, with Spotify, Vegan Nations and Tencent. About that, Joe Pomplianobrother of the famous crypto-influencer Anthony Pompliano, left a comment on Twitter:

Barcelona is reportedly signing two new sponsorship deals worth ~ $ 490 million over 5 years, per @Shlugassi. • Spotify will pay ~ $ 380M over 5 years

• Polkadot will pay ~ $ 110M over 5 years That’s nearly $ 100 million in annual revenue. Insane numbers 🤯 pic.twitter.com/oj5amDI6fI – Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) January 27, 2022

Barcelona are said to be signing two new sponsorship deals worth ~ $ 490 million over 5 years, according to Shlugassi. – Spotify will pay ~ $ 380M over 5 years – Polkadot will pay ~ $ 110M over 5 years That’s nearly $ 100 million in annual revenue. Crazy numbers 🤯

Polkadot (DOT) may soon be on Barcelona FC shirts

While the football club has not yet finalized its decision, other famous players of the crypto scene have also commented on the future presence of Polkadot (DOT) on the shirts of Barcelona FC players.

Among the many, here Didi Taihuttuthe father of the famous “Bitcoin Family” who had his say on the social network of crypto-lovers Twitter:

I really like FC Barcelona football team, so should I buy more Polkadot (DOT) now?

Who knows how many have asked themselves the same question, while the price of DOT follows the general trend of the rest of the cryptocurrencies led by the queen Bitcoin (BTC) which in the last 24 hours has made a + 5%, while DOT has registered a + 12%.

The ninth parachain auction and its winner Centrifuge

For several months, Polkadot introduced rods for his parachains and, just yesterday, it is concluded there ninth auction which saw a new winner in Centrifuge.

Centrifuge is a protocol that aims to create a system for the tokenization of traditional financial assetssuch as real estate royalties and invoices for cash advances, so as to make them exchangeable on the blockchain.

Not only that, these assets once tokenized they can be used as collateral to obtain loans, thanks to decentralized algorithms at reduced costs.