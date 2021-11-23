Polkadot, Crypto Forecast: $ 40 Support Test After Failed Rebound

In the past 24 hours, Polkadot shows trading volumes increasing by more than + 45%.

Polkadot price predictions: the bearish scenario

The price of Polkadot is currently at $ 40.03 and has failed to pull back towards the $ 43 resistance area it tested unsuccessfully late yesterday evening.

As long as the cryptocurrency remains above the support area of ​​$ 40, the bullish scenario will not yet be compromised and DOT can attempt a new upside. A possible drop beyond the support level of $ 40 would instead indicate the accentuation of the bearish pressure on the cryptocurrency, which after the Parachain boom has started to lose altitude in recent weeks.

In this limited bearish scenario, the price of Polkadot could continue to contract to the area of ​​37.5 / 38 dollars, as the first target, and then down to 35 dollars. The final target could be represented, in the short term, by the level of 32 dollars.