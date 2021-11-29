Polkadot, Crypto Forecast: Bearish Break-Out Risk Below $ 35

DOT price predictions

To avoid extending the bearish breakout further, Polkadot (DOT) should avoid approaching the $ 35 and $ 32 support levels.

Considering that Friday’s sell-off (-11% for Polkadot) must be placed in a global context and can be blamed on investor panic over the new Omicron variant of the Covid-19 virus, the bearish trend could now continue to retreat, as seems to be showing the daily chart today.

To ensure the alteration of the current bearish channel, however, Polkadot should at least try to get back around the $ 40 price level, which now represents solid resistance.

From here, once the support area at 35 and 38 dollars is secured, the price of Polkadot could consolidate and challenge the resistance at 44 dollars and then the next one at 45.6 dollars.

On the other hand, as mentioned above, a drop below 32 dollars would pave the way for an extension of the bearish trend with the final target represented by 30 dollars.

A further decline would result in a return to lows of more than two months.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar. You can also follow our Facebook page to stay up to date on the latest economic news and technical analysis.