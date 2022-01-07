Polkadot, Crypto Forecast: Bearish Pressure Approaches Test of $ 24 Support

The bullish scenario starts from the return above 25 dollars

Generally speaking, a recovery for the price of Polkadot could already be observed in the event of a return above $ 25, new imminent resistance.

Although the support level at $ 24 will certainly help to limit the downturn, it will in fact only be a clear exceeding of $ 25 that will allow Polkadot (DOT) to quickly recover and try to reverse the current trend with an increase at least up to to the next resistance between $ 27.5 and $ 28.

From here, at best for bullish traders, the price can try again to reach $ 30. However, given the current context, beware of any rebounds around this price area, caused by high sales volumes.

In summary, the very short-term (weekly) trend remains moderately bearish, with a critical level to be monitored at $ 24 and a further technical value at $ 28 which would mark the beginning of a serious recovery.

