Polkadot, Crypto Forecast: Bearish Pressure Approaches Test of $ 24 Support

Polkadot’s (DOT) bullish attempt above $ 30 did not last long. Following the fate of the other major cryptocurrencies, even the project in tenth place by market capitalization is currently experiencing a decline of -5% on a daily basis and -10.6% on a weekly basis.

This afternoon at 4:55 pm the price of Polkadot (DOT) is exactly at $ 24.84, down below the main support of $ 25 and likely heading towards the next level test at $ 23.5.

Polkadot (DOT) Price Prediction

The bearish pressure on Polkadot (DOT) is not unlike that experienced by numerous other cryptocurrencies, but the breach of the 38.2% and 50% Fibonacci retracement levels (the latter at $ 26) suggests a possible acceleration of the bearish trend.

In this context, the bearish scenario sees the next support level at 24 dollars, followed by the next intermediate level of 23.5 dollars.

A bearish break-out below $ 23.5 could extend the collapse of Polkadot to new relative lows for over 4 months around $ 20. However, it is believed that for the short term the support bands mentioned above at 23.5 and 24 dollars may be able to limit the falls on the price of the cryptocurrency.

The bullish scenario starts from the return above 25 dollars

Generally speaking, a recovery for the price of Polkadot could already be observed in the event of a return above $ 25, new imminent resistance.

Although the support level at $ 24 will certainly help to limit the downturn, it will in fact only be a clear exceeding of $ 25 that will allow Polkadot (DOT) to quickly recover and try to reverse the current trend with an increase at least up to to the next resistance between $ 27.5 and $ 28.

From here, at best for bullish traders, the price can try again to reach $ 30. However, given the current context, beware of any rebounds around this price area, caused by high sales volumes.

In summary, the very short-term (weekly) trend remains moderately bearish, with a critical level to be monitored at $ 24 and a further technical value at $ 28 which would mark the beginning of a serious recovery.

