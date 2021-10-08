Polkadot, Crypto Forecast: The Race Continues in August, but Beware of Correction

Polkadot price predictions for the rest of the month

Currently, the gain for the month of August 2021 is over 20% thanks to the gallop of the last few weeks, which had to be interrupted between 18 and 20 dollars.

The resistance of $ 20 was then broken and the current price value, at $ 22, may suggest a brief consolidation for Polkadot before a new rally. The short-term target is that of $ 25.7 which also corresponds to the Fibonacci retracement of 38.2%. Following is the $ 27.5. However, the risk of a correction before reaching this second resistance value cannot be underestimated.

In fact, if the price of Polkadot fails to remain above the current $ 22, then a correction could be triggered at least up to the $ 20 level, which would represent the main support.

Beyond this value, we could move quickly to the levels of the first week of July, when the price of Polkadot stood at $ 17.8.

A decline to this value would in fact result in a complete erosion of the increases made during the month of August 2021. The next support level would be that of $ 15.5, in which also lies the simple 50-day average.