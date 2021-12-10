Polkadot, Crypto Forecasts: Another -7.5% Drop towards Support at $ 25

Instead, the bears could continue to impose themselves as new supports are reached above the relative low of $ 25.47.

Meanwhile, tonight at 19:40, Polkadot (DOT) is trading exactly at $ 27.29, down -7.55%. The trading volume, on the other hand, indicates a contraction of -25% compared to the previous 24 hours.

Polkadot (DOT) Price Prediction

Opening the short-term technical analysis with the bullish scenario, the price of Polkadot (DOT) will have to at least attempt to return to the $ 30 area in order to hope to enable new rises. Precisely, overcoming this first resistance would allow the cryptocurrency to retest even the intermediate values ​​of 33.5 and 35 dollars.

Finally, from these two price levels, it would be possible to regain resistance at $ 40, which represents the latest bullish target. Higher rises seem unlikely in the very short term.