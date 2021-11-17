Polkadot, Crypto Forecasts: Correction Towards $ 40, but Bullish Window Remains Open

At 6:55 pm this evening, Polkadot (DOT) is trading exactly at $ 41.660, down -0.69%. Currently, the cryptocurrency remains in eighth place by overall market capitalization according to CoinMarketCap, with trading volume down about -33% in the last 24 hours.

Polkadot Price Forecast: The Bearish View

It should always be borne in mind that the declines of the last week started after reaching the all-time high of $ 53.4, also achieved thanks to the start of the Parachain auctions. The current correction can be considered natural and should therefore not worry as long as the price remains above the support area of ​​$ 40.

However, should the bearish trend extend below this value, for Polkadot the current correction could soon translate into a reversal that is certainly more painful for bullish traders.

Specifically, a drop below $ 40 could enable an extension of the downside to the next $ 37 support level, which would constitute a first monthly low.

Taking advantage of the technical gap behind this price level, further contractions of Polkadot (DOT) could bring the cryptocurrency even up to $ 30, effectively eroding the increases of the month of October 2021.