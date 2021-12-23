Polkadot, Crypto Forecasts: Decided Recovery Attempt, Now Looking At $ 30
Polkadot (DOT) is recovering in recent trading sessions after hitting a relative low in the $ 23.5 area just two days ago.
The cryptocurrency was unable to convincingly bounce above $ 30 this month after the latest crash, with the sole exception of a test conducted on December 7, 2021. The current upside may continue to allow for Polkadot (DOT ) to slow the ongoing bearish break-out.
This afternoon at 17:37 the price of Polkadot (DOT) is exactly at $ 27.6 (+ 0.18%) and the cryptocurrency shows trading volumes up + 22% compared to the previous 24 hours.
By market capitalization, however, Polkadot recently slipped to 11th place after the Terra and Avalanche rallies.
Polkadot predictions: in the test area at 30 dollars?
Although the price is still not that close to the main resistance level, certainly Polkadot’s weekly trend shows a recovery from relative lows with the ambition of reaching $ 30.
This bullish attempt would be confirmed by the breakout of the intermediate level of 28 dollars and the subsequent one at 28.8 dollars. From here, an increase of less than + 10% will be sufficient to allow Polkadot (DOT) to reach its target.
In case of exceeding $ 30, for the short term the technical analysis continues with the identification of the subsequent resistance at $ 32.7, coinciding with the 50% Fibonacci retracement, which by its nature is often very volatile.
Watch out for the $ 25 correction
The bullish scenario outlined so far – which still represents the most likely hypothesis for now – would be marred by a decline towards the support level of $ 25.
The break-out, in this case, would certainly be detrimental to Polkadot (DOT) and could push the price towards the weekly lows of $ 23.5 with the final target represented by the support of $ 20.
For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar. You can also follow our Facebook page to stay up to date on the latest economic news and technical analysis.