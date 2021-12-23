Polkadot, Crypto Forecasts: Decided Recovery Attempt, Now Looking At $ 30

This afternoon at 17:37 the price of Polkadot (DOT) is exactly at $ 27.6 (+ 0.18%) and the cryptocurrency shows trading volumes up + 22% compared to the previous 24 hours.

By market capitalization, however, Polkadot recently slipped to 11th place after the Terra and Avalanche rallies.

Polkadot predictions: in the test area at 30 dollars?

Although the price is still not that close to the main resistance level, certainly Polkadot’s weekly trend shows a recovery from relative lows with the ambition of reaching $ 30.

This bullish attempt would be confirmed by the breakout of the intermediate level of 28 dollars and the subsequent one at 28.8 dollars. From here, an increase of less than + 10% will be sufficient to allow Polkadot (DOT) to reach its target.

In case of exceeding $ 30, for the short term the technical analysis continues with the identification of the subsequent resistance at $ 32.7, coinciding with the 50% Fibonacci retracement, which by its nature is often very volatile.