Polkadot, Crypto Forecasts: Lateral Movement After Yesterday’s Rally, but the Trend Remains Bullish

Polkadot (DOT) Price Prediction

After breaking through the intermediate resistance of $ 38, which could have opened the door to the ambitious short-term target of $ 40, the price retreated slightly to reach a possible consolidation phase above $ 35.

However, this lateral movement should not worry bullish traders, as the support threshold at $ 35 and the others at $ 33.5 and $ 30 can guarantee sufficient support. Only under 30 dollars, it will be possible to fear a turnaround capable of bringing the price of Polkadot back to monthly lows around 23/24 dollars.

Instead, on the upside, after the current consolidation, a new jump up to $ 38 can be expected first. Here, Polkadot could revert to some bearish pressure, represented by the impending resistance of $ 40.

Any exceeding of this price threshold would imply a return to the levels of May 2021, when Polkadot, unsuccessfully, had tried to reach the all-time high of 50 dollars.

