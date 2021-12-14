Polkadot, Crypto Forecasts: Over -50% Drop From All-Time Highs
The trading volume, on the other hand, is substantially in line with the past 24 hours and Polkadot is still in ninth place in the entire crypto world by overall market capitalization.
Polkadot Price Prediction: -50% from all-time highs
Polkadot is down by -50% from the all-time highs of November 4, 2021, having experienced a strongly bearish month, with few recovery attempts, often nipped in the bud.
The level to be monitored for the very short term remains that of $ 25, certainly a tough support, but which could already be tested in the next trading sessions.
Before this, there would be an intermediate support at $ 25.4, which represents another relative low. If both supports are breached, Polkadot could continue inside its bearish channel with a solid break-out to the $ 23 and $ 22 levels.
A drop below the final target of $ 20, on the other hand, would bring the price back towards the lows of the first half of August 2021.
Recovery in the $ 30 area becomes more complex
For Polkadot (DOT) the bullish scenario still sees a main target in the $ 30 area, which could easily enable new rises and mark an encouraging trend reversal for all bullish traders, in view of the conclusion of the fifth auction, set for December 16th. 2021.
Precisely, the subsequent resistance levels would be represented by the price bands at 32, 35 and 38 dollars.
However, considering the current trend of Polkadot, the price could get stuck below $ 28 with a possible consolidation above the current support, at least in the very short term.
For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar. You can also follow our Facebook page to stay up to date on the latest economic news and technical analysis.