Polkadot, Crypto Forecasts: Over -50% Drop From All-Time Highs

The trading volume, on the other hand, is substantially in line with the past 24 hours and Polkadot is still in ninth place in the entire crypto world by overall market capitalization.

Polkadot Price Prediction: -50% from all-time highs

Polkadot is down by -50% from the all-time highs of November 4, 2021, having experienced a strongly bearish month, with few recovery attempts, often nipped in the bud.

The level to be monitored for the very short term remains that of $ 25, certainly a tough support, but which could already be tested in the next trading sessions.

Before this, there would be an intermediate support at $ 25.4, which represents another relative low. If both supports are breached, Polkadot could continue inside its bearish channel with a solid break-out to the $ 23 and $ 22 levels.

A drop below the final target of $ 20, on the other hand, would bring the price back towards the lows of the first half of August 2021.