Polkadot, Crypto Forecasts: Still Coming Back to the Next Level of Resistance

Updated price forecasts

The price of Polkadot (DOT) is clearly heading for a good rally, based on the latest technical signals and the weekly and monthly chart. Even exceeding the Fibonacci level of 61.8%, which was around $ 23.4, there do not seem to be any other significant obstacles to reaching $ 25 in the very short term.

Subsequently, the cryptocurrency will be able to measure itself against the aforementioned resistance level of $ 25.7.

The next value, before the second resistance at $ 27.5, is represented by the $ 26.8 threshold.

The bearish scenario for Polkadot would instead foresee a first correction below Fibonacci 61.8% and then a further decline even to the main support of $ 21. A further drop to over $ 20 would in effect indicate a trend reversal capable of bringing the price back to the lows of the first days of August 2021.

The latest support, in the absence of other technical data, would be at $ 15.5, one of the last values ​​recorded before the rebound this month.

