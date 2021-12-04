Polkadot, Crypto Predictions: $ 35 Support Test, But New Rally Could Be Close
After a few days of marked volatility, Polkadot is preparing to close the first week of December 2021 in line with the opening values, just above the 35 dollar area.
Excluding today’s consolidation, in previous trading sessions Polkadot (DOT) had in fact had the opportunity to touch new lows relative to 33 dollars and soar to almost reach the level of 40 dollars.
This afternoon at 4:35 pm, Polkadot is trading at $ 35.69, down -1.21%.
From the highs reached on November 4, 2021 at 55 dollars, the current price shows a drop of -34.96%, while the current trading volume is down by about -20% compared to the past 24 hours.
Polkadot price predictions
With the price just above the support level of $ 35.4, Polkadot first risks a new bearish break-out that could extend the downs towards the new relative lows of $ 33 and then also below the main short-term support at $ 30. .
Precisely, after exceeding the support already tested at 35 dollars, the price could contract towards the weekly low of 33 dollars and then towards the support of 32.18 dollars, at the lows of mid-October 2021.
A close below $ 32 would most likely open the way for a decline to the next support located precisely at $ 29.75.
Although the trend is clearly bearish, many analysts believe that Polkadot will soon be racing again, having set a short / medium term target of $ 50.
The $ 50 goal for DOT
In the very short term, on a weekly horizon, it appears difficult to hypothesize a rally so solid as to bring the price back to its all-time highs.
However, Binance US has announced that it is ready for the listing of Polkadot and in the meantime the first five parachains will be launched on December 17, 2021 on the platform, after the auctions held in this period.
For this reason, a strong bullish push in the short term cannot be ruled out, at least able to bring Polkadot back close to the resistance of $ 42.7, with an increase of + 20% from the current value.
In a shorter horizon, in the very short term, a consolidation above the current 35 dollars could allow the cryptocurrency to reach a first intermediate resistance at 37.5 dollars and then a subsequent one at 39 dollars.
For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar. You can also follow our Facebook page to stay up to date on the latest economic news and technical analysis.