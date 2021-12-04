Polkadot, Crypto Predictions: $ 35 Support Test, But New Rally Could Be Close

This afternoon at 4:35 pm, Polkadot is trading at $ 35.69, down -1.21%.

From the highs reached on November 4, 2021 at 55 dollars, the current price shows a drop of -34.96%, while the current trading volume is down by about -20% compared to the past 24 hours.

Polkadot price predictions

With the price just above the support level of $ 35.4, Polkadot first risks a new bearish break-out that could extend the downs towards the new relative lows of $ 33 and then also below the main short-term support at $ 30. .

Precisely, after exceeding the support already tested at 35 dollars, the price could contract towards the weekly low of 33 dollars and then towards the support of 32.18 dollars, at the lows of mid-October 2021.

A close below $ 32 would most likely open the way for a decline to the next support located precisely at $ 29.75.

Although the trend is clearly bearish, many analysts believe that Polkadot will soon be racing again, having set a short / medium term target of $ 50.