Polkadot, Crypto Predictions: Retracement After $ 30 Failure

Polkadot price predictions for the short term

Looking only at the latest updated weekly chart, the scenario for Polkadot could look bearish, with prices having fluctuated between $ 24 and $ 26 over the past 3 trading sessions.

With Polkadot (DOT) currently very close to $ 26, however, the hypothesis of a new resistance test at $ 28 appears far from unlikely. Prior to this value, the previous support of $ 27.2 should be aimed at, which hasn’t stopped the cryptocurrency from plummeting over the past week.

Loading... Advertisements

A return to this price area would indicate that the bullish push is intensifying and its breakout could leave the way open for a brief consolidation.

If, on the other hand, the pressure of the sellers were to bring the price back below 25 dollars, fully returning to the bearish channel that has been created recently, then for the price of Polkadot we could expect a new decline until the first support of 24 dollars, already broken. today, and then around $ 22.5.

The final destination could be the $ 20 or $ 20.5 level.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar. You can also follow our Facebook page to stay up to date on the latest economic news and technical analysis.