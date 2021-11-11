Polkadot, Crypto Predictions: There is Still Room for New Rally with the Start of the Auctions

Polkadot price predictions

Currently, the price of Polkadot is consolidating below the resistance area of ​​$ 53.8 which represents the high of the last 24 hours, just below the all-time high of the cryptocurrency at $ 55.

The eighth cryptocurrency by market capitalization will therefore have to attempt to end its lateral phase to move back above the $ 53.8 area and thus head back towards the current all-time high. If this last value is exceeded, it would be possible to witness a new rally of an extent that is not easily foreseeable.

Taking as an example the movements of the month of October 2021, if the market continues to look favorably on the Parachain auctions and the imminent future of the Polkadot project, the target of 65/70 dollars could be the next price level already in the short or medium. term, however before the end of the year. An even more optimistic forecast could see a doubling of the current price, with the final target for 2021 represented by the area of ​​100 dollars.

The scenario would be essentially reversed if Polkadot were to erode last month’s rises, returning to below the main support of $ 42 and then down beyond $ 35.

At present, and considering the attention of the market to the current project, this hypothesis appears very unlikely and leaves room, possibly, for the continuation of the consolidation.

