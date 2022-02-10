Polkadot (DOT) Attempts to Bounce After A -71%

Polkadot (DOT) is gaining as we write a + 4.88% on a daily basis, but above all it is trying to widen the recovery in progress from yesterday’s weekly lows, Monday 24, reached 15.84 against the US dollar. The recovery has so far reached a size of + 20.27% and has developed in less than two sessions. This is a movement that bodes well for a continuation of the appreciation of DOT also during the next 3-5 days.

Probable “change of pace” of the market

We must in fact consider that this altcoin comes from a massive decline that began directly after the all-time highs of last November 5th at 55.09, following which the market punished (perhaps too severely) the crypto with a -71.25%.

In essence, Polkadot has taken back in less than three months almost 90% of the entire record rise that had developed in the previous four months, between July and November 2021, an increase of around + 430%. From January 16th onwards there had not yet been a single break in the daily sequence of decreasing highs and lows suffered by DOT, while today we finally saw the market return above the highs of the previous session. This is a “change of pace” which is better to take into account from a bullish point of view, provided that any purchases are protected by rigorous stop losses positioned below the supports.

Technical References at 3-5 Days

On a 30-minute bar graph we can view with greater definition the current positioning of the short / very short term supports, traceable to 18.04 and 16.90 / 17.17.

The supports are points where, technically, it is assumed that the buyers are positioned. Both levels will therefore constitute points of probable reaction in the event of further setbacks. The projections are bullish but limited to reaching the first resistance, now placed at 20.92 / 90.95 (target). Only after reaching this level will we be able, on the basis of the signals that will be produced by the prices, to update the analysis and to ascertain any potential for further enlargement right away from the rise. However, we can anticipate that the immediately higher resistance is now identifiable at 23.90 / 24.00.

Stop Under Second Support

From a risk / benefit point of view, it would be preferable to follow Polkadot with long positions with prices no higher than 18.45, so taking advantage of any rapprochement with the first support.

The technical scenario described would be nullified by the possible violation of the second support, with at least a close on the 30-minute chart below 16.90.

