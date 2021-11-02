Polkadot (DOT) over $ 53: a new all-time high

Today the price of Polkadot (DOT) had his registered new all-time high, over $ 53.

Historical record for the price of Polkadot (DOT)

Thanks to this leap Polkadot bypasses XRP and becomes the cryptocurrency week worldwide by market capitalization.

The price of DOT has risen by 15% in the last 24 hours only, bringing growth to + 17% compared to a week ago, and to 62% compared to a month ago.

In the last 12 months, the growth in the price of DOT appears to have been of 1.100%.

Note that the previous record dates back to May 15, when it first broke over $ 47, so the current price is 10% higher than the previous high.

The fact is that in the last month nnew features on the Polkadot network, and this attracted more interest than in the summer months.

The novelties of the network make DOT grow

In particular, in October the imminent launch of the so-called “parachain” was announced complete blockchains but incorporated within the Polkadot network, which validates their transactions and makes them secure. In fact, Polkadot’s goal would be to build a sort of basic “layer 0” for all the other blockchains, or rather a “blockchain of the blockchains” that would make the various networks finally interoperable.

To date, for example, it is absolutely impossible to directly exchange a BTC with an ETH on the respective blockchains without resorting to some tricks such as pegged tokens (such as WBTC), while Polkadot aims to make such exchanges possible thanks to its “layer 0” which allows you to operate with multiple blockchains.

Thanks to a measure recently approved by the Polkadot council, developers will be able to start recording parachains starting November 5, if the community confirms the council’s decision.

DOT tokens are needed for voting on the Polkadot network, but also for bidding on auction slots and creating parachains, so the demand for this cryptocurrency is on the rise.

This is helping to drive up the price of DOT.

Parachains are available on the net Kusama, or the operational test network of Polkadot, as early as May, and in May the KSM token made its new all-time highs of over $ 621.