News

Polkadot (DOT) Price Rises 100% and Derivatives Data Suggest CoinTelegraph Rally May Continue

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

The price of Polkadot (DOT) has risen by 100% and derivative data suggests it may continue to rise

Polkadot (DOT) is a blockchain project designed to connect sub-chains called chain guards or parallel chains. Each application-specific series created in Polkadot uses the modular Substrate framework and this is intended to make the development process easier.

The project has been in the spotlight of developers and investors for most of 2021, but the sharp market correction on May 19 has dealt a major blow to DOT prices and the team has been relatively quiet in recent years.

  • Price analysis of August 13: ETH, BNB, ADA, DOGE, DOT, UNI, SOL, LTC

On July 22, Karura Swap, the first decentralized exchange (DEX) in the Polkadot ecosystem, was launched. The project was created by Acala, a decentralized finance (DeFi) project backed by Coinbase Ventures.

Read the full article on Cointelegraph

Loading...
Advertisements
Legal Notice: Fusion Media I would like to remind you that the data on this website is not necessarily current or accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indices, futures) and forex prices are not provided by exchanges but by market makers, and therefore the prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, which means that the prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media assumes no responsibility for any business losses that may occur as a result of the use of this data.

Fusion Media OR ANYONE INTERESTED IN Fusion Media SHALL NOT BE LIABLE FOR LOSS OR DAMAGES ARISING FROM RELYING ON THE INFORMATION INCLUDING DATA, QUOTES, GRAPHICS AND PURCHASE / SALE SIGNS CONTAINED ON THIS SITE. Please be fully aware of the risks and costs associated with trading on the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest forms of investing.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

513
News

Brad Pitt “destroyed” after new accusations of violence by Jolie – People
508
News

Angelina Jolie firefighter hunted by goons in the movie Those Who Wish Me Dead – Magazine
474
News

‘Bitcoin Family’ hides Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin in Secret Vaults
466
News

Queen Elizabeth “will no longer see Lilibet and Archie”
411
News

Jennifer Lopez leaves the Gulf of Naples after Capri and Positano: she goes to Tuscany
385
News

Angelina Jolie photo: what makes us so happy on the rooftops of Venice?
385
News

Emily Ratajkowski, Heidi Klum, Angelina Jolie: that’s why Hollywood loves Italy
364
News

The Queen’s weapon against Harry and Meghan Markle: indifference
363
News

Meghan Markle: here is the first photo of her daughter Lilibet Diana
357
News

Music is in fashion: from Justin Bieber to Miley Cyrus, pop stars conquering fashion
To Top