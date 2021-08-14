Polkadot (DOT) Price Rises 100% and Derivatives Data Suggest CoinTelegraph Rally May Continue

The price of Polkadot (DOT) has risen by 100% and derivative data suggests it may continue to rise



Polkadot (DOT) is a blockchain project designed to connect sub-chains called chain guards or parallel chains. Each application-specific series created in Polkadot uses the modular Substrate framework and this is intended to make the development process easier.

The project has been in the spotlight of developers and investors for most of 2021, but the sharp market correction on May 19 has dealt a major blow to DOT prices and the team has been relatively quiet in recent years.

Price analysis of August 13: ETH, BNB, ADA, DOGE, DOT, UNI, SOL, LTC

On July 22, Karura Swap, the first decentralized exchange (DEX) in the Polkadot ecosystem, was launched. The project was created by Acala, a decentralized finance (DeFi) project backed by Coinbase Ventures.

Read the full article on Cointelegraph