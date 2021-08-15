News

Polkadot (DOT) prices increased by 100%, derivatives data show more room for upside Author: Cointelegraph – Economy and Finance

Posted on
Polkadot (DOT) price rises by 100%, derivatives data points to higher upside

Polkadot (DOT) is a blockchain project that aims to interconnect sub-chains called chain guards or chain guards. Each application-specific chain built into Polkadot uses the modular Substrate framework, which aims to simplify the development process.

The project has been the focus of developers and investors for most of 2021, but the sharp market correction on May 19 dealt a severe blow to DOT prices. The team has been relatively quiet for the past couple of months.

Polkadot (DOT) USD performance on Coinbase. source: Viewing transactions
Polkadot (DOT) aggregates open futures contracts. Source: Bybt
Polkadot (DOT) Perpetual funding rate. Source: Coinalyze.net

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

