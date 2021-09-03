Polkadot (DOT): The Solo Rally continues from the July Lows

It goes without saying that several operators have been enthusiastic about the rise of DOT, also because it seems well rooted in a framework of social statistics that show an ever-growing general interest.

Increased interest on social media

According to the US site Santiment.net, which specializes in identifying the most popular topics on social networks, on Tuesday 31/08 discussions on DOT accounted for 3.3% of all mentions related to cryptocurrencies in the media. Experience shows that every peak of social interest is usually followed by a rise in the crypto even on the trading-charts.

In fact, we note that trading volumes have gradually increased since mid-June until reaching a peak of 5.4 billion a day ago; the same mechanism that had already been seen in correspondence with the increases in March. A further healthy element is the Open Interest which is recording a gradual increase over time, indicating the presence of a growing portion of operators interested in keeping the asset in DOT for long periods. It therefore seems very likely that if this trend continues in September, the DOT rally will eventually extend.

Long-term future projects

The DOT ecosystem has developed at an impressive rate in recent times. The “Referendum 33” procedure which aims to update the Polkadot runtime to v9090 is currently being voted on. If approved, the logic of the Polkadot chain would be changed without undergoing a hard fork. Furthermore, parachain rods have the potential to induce further momentum in the Polkadot ecosystem. As part of the parachain collective lending process, users would vote for projects by blocking DOT tokens for a set period.

As a result, the circulating supply of available tokens would decrease and end up having a positive impact on the price of the halt. Auctions are currently underway on Polkadot’s sister network, Kusama. Polkadot will conduct its auctions as soon as they have been completed on its parallel network. The long-term prospects of the DOT therefore appear to be fairly secure.