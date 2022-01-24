Polkadot (DOTUSD) enters the $ 19 support, what happens?

The price could continue the bearish move provided the resistance level at $ 19 is maintained and could reduce the price to $ 15, $ 10 and $ 06.

In case the bulls push the price above the $ 19 resistance level, then $ 22 and $ 27 could be tested.

DOTUSD is under control of bearish pressure. The currency is bearish on the daily chart. The bearish momentum starts at the $ 53 resistance level and this was reached in November.

The price action has formed a Head and Shoulder chart pattern. The bearish pressure has broken through the $ 40, $ 32 and $ 22 support levels. The cryptocurrency is currently breaking down the $ 18 support level and is exposing itself to a $ 15 support level.

The fast moving average (9 period) has crossed the slow moving average (21 period EMA) and the price is trading below the two EMAs as a sign of bearish movement.

DOTUSD is bearish on the 4-hour chart and these have outweighed the bulls in the last range move. The support level of $ 22 was penetrated and the price fell until it reached the support level of $ 19.

The two EMAs are separated from each other and the currency pair is trading below the 9-period EMA and 21-period EMA, which indicates that the bears are dominating the Polkadot market.

Relative Strength Index Period 14 is at 30 levels and upward pointing signal lines indicate a buy signal that could be a pullback.