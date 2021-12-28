Polkadot Forecast: Could DOT Price Reach New Highs Next Year?

Polkadot may update its highs in 2022: here’s what analysts’ estimates say

Among the trendiest cryptocurrencies in the second half of 2021 was Polkadot. The DOT price achieved significant appreciation, allowing the digital asset to increase its level of capitalization.

✅ Know eToro’s social trading? With function CopyTrader™ you can invest by automatically copying the strategies of the best traders in the world! – Today you can have a FREE Demo account with € 100,000 of virtual credit >>

The top of the class remain a long way off but Polkadot represents an attractive alternative for traders aiming for diversify their crypto-portfolio. Considering that the year is drawing to a close, investors’ attention is already on what could happen in 2022.

In this article, we will analyze DOT’s price estimates for next year, focusing our attention on the catalysts that can drive prices. In particular, our attention will be paid to latest news on blockchain development.

Before getting to the heart of the subject, a practical clarification. Those unfamiliar with Polkadot may have doubts about the presence of this token among the crypto-assets available on the most important trading platforms. In reality this fear is out of place because Polkadot is listed on leading brokers such as eToro (read the full review here). This means that even on the DOT price it is possible to practice using the free virtual demo of 100 thousand euros.

Learn how to trade cryptocurrencies with eToro’s free demo (official website here).

Polkadot forecasts: the reference context

Following the execution of the fifth and final blockchain auction, Polkadot completed the first five-year multi-chain batch. Thanks to the completion of the operation, the parachain (among the most significant parts of the entire Polkadot ecosystem) they now produce blocks on the network.

The news concerning the completion of the first round of parachain slot auctions was Polkdot’s big catalyst over the course of 2021. The DOT token pricesin fact, they went up to $ 55 thanks to the success of the operation.

Currently, however, the DOT value is about 50 percent lower than the maximum. The decline can be an opportunity to open bullish positions starting from advantageous prices. To implement this strategy, however, it is essential that there are strong themes capable of making a difference next year. We will deal with this in the next paragraph.

Polkadot predictions: the goals

Polkadot has always set the goal of achieving interoperability of the blockchain. The network was created in 2016 by Gavin Wood, co-founder of Ethereum. The project aims to develop a completely decentralized web where, thanks to platforms, users are in control of their privacy and personal data. According to the project website, researchers from Inria Paris, ETH Zurich, developers of Parity Technologies and cryptocurrency capital partners such as Polychain Capital are hard at work building and developing a superlative version of Web3 that we have Polkadot at its very center.

Polkadot’s Token is DOT. Staking is foreseen, that is receiving the cryptocurrency as a reward for holding funds in a digital wallet to support blockchain operations. The link triggers the blocking of a certain number of tokens for a certain period of time. Tokens are used by the Polkadot community for both normal governance and voting on network changes.

From a technical point of view, unlike what happens with classic networks, such as that of Bitcoin, Polkadot can undergo updates for the correction of bugs or for the introduction of new features without going through the classic hard fork. This means that any technical adaptation is easier to implement.

The first block of the relay-chain The project was launched in May 2020. Technically Polkadot runs alongside the Kusama network which was released as an initial version of the same underlying code in order to serve as a live pre-production environment and as a test area for new features.

While Kusama is an autonomous network for early stage startups, Polkadot focuses on corporate and business-to-business financial solutions that provide a high standard of security.

As highlighted by the development team, the whole project goes in the direction of the creation of an underlying infrastructure for the realization of a type of scalability and interoperability necessary to allow the future multichain allowing different level 1 parachains to communicate with each other in the within the ecosystem itself. Polkadot allows parachains and to the most famous networks such as Bitcoin and Ethereum to interact through a bridge.

The latter, in turn, allows users to transfer tokens and data between blockchains in an absolutely secure way. Many bridges currently under development aim to connect Polkadot to other blockchains. The ultimate goal is to create a single network that allows members to be provided with reusable development components and able to make it easy to build bridges to other blockchains.

An ambitious strategy that, as previously mentioned, has pushed the prices of DOT very high during 2021. We will talk about prices in the next paragraph. First, however, a clarification: the Polkadot’s growing popularity has prompted many traders to trade on DOT. Precisely because we know the world of cryptocurrencies, we recommend using only advanced tools to invest in Polkadot. An example is eToro Copy Trading thanks to which it is possible to copy the strategies of the best traders.

This feature can also be used by beginners as the eToro broker always allows you to operate in demo mode before using real money.

Copy the strategies of the best crypto-traders with eToro Copy Trading >>> the trial demo is free

Polkadot forecast: current prices

As we saw earlier, DOT’s price is currently $ 25. On 4 November, Polkadot’s prices had risen to $ 55, a new all-time high. A very interesting aspect of this ride is that the prices of DOT have risen to the maximum in parallel with the rally scored by Ether and Solana.

At current values, equal to approximately $ 26, DOT shows an increase of 188 percent on an annual basis. Thanks to a market cap of $ 26.52 billion, Polkadot ranks eleventh among the highest capitalization cryptocurrencies. In the current state of affairs, therefore Polkadot cannot be included in the top ten list but it is not excluded that, in the event of a further rise in prices, DOT may enter among the 10 cryptocurrencies with the largest market capitalization. Maybe next year.

Polkadot forecast 2022: will there be a new rally to the highs?

After looking at the current prices, we can now analyze the predictions on the possible trend of DOT next year. The question we ask ourselves is simply this: how plausible is it that Polkadot’s value could rise to new highs?

According to CoinDesk in the final part of 2021 to characterize DOT is a bearish sentiment. There are 12 indicators that imply a buy signal and 16 which instead imply a sales scenario.

According to Wallet Investor, the DOT price could reach an average of $ 25.73 by the beginning of 2022. Widening the time horizon, Wallet Investor sees Polkadot at $ 51.4 by the end of 2022. In the following years, however, (ie until 2025) the DOT’s value could push you as high as $ 129.

According to these estimates, the view on Polkadot is decidedly positive. The optimistic approach is also confirmed in the indications of DigitalCoin according to which Polkadot could reach 41.7 dollars in 2022. Also in this case, the DOT forecasts tend to improve as the time horizon widens. In 2023, average prices are seen by DigitalCoin at $ 43.6 while in 2025 the cryptocurrency could rise to $ 52.

Compared to other forecasts, the indications of DigitalCoin are more cautious but still remain bullish. DigitalCoin has also provided estimates that go beyond the 2025 horizon (consequently the risk margin is even wider). For example, according to DOTl experts, by 2028, it could be trading at an average price of $ 114.

Positive estimates also from Price Prediction. In this case, the average price of DOT for 2022 is set at $ 37. The following year (2023) the values ​​should rise up to 52.9 dollars. Prices are still seen at over $ 112 in 2025. Even according to Polkadot’s cryptographic forecasts elaborated by Price Prediction, by 2030 the value of Polkadot could rise up to 766 dollars.

Despite the many differences of opinion, the view on Polkadot is positive. It is true that the increases should materialize especially in the coming years, but also in 2022 the price of DOT is seen to rise. These indications can be used to invest in DOT. Be careful to always be aware of the risks (cryptocurrencies are very volatile) and to start operating in demo mode before moving on to trading with real money (here the official eToro website).

Polkadot forecasts next years: conclusions

In the light of what has been stated in the previous paragraphs, it is clear that Polkadot’s future is linked to the overall sentiment of the cryptocurrency market and, on the domestic side, the adoption of the Polkadot protocol. The forecasting sites we mentioned earlier agree that the price of DOT is set to rise next year and in subsequent years as well.

However, we invite our readers to take into account the fact that cryptocurrencies, by their nature, are very volatile and therefore it is not certain that these estimates are destined to be realized.

Regarding predictions, our advice is to avoid predictions that appear to be too far-fetched. For example, many see Polkadot at 100 dollars but it is good to point out that a similar target can only be assumed by adopting very long time references.

How to invest in Polkadot with Binance

We conclude this guide dedicated to Polkadot forecast 2022 (and beyond), remembering that it is also possible to invest in this cryptocurrency using the Binance exchange (here our full review). With Binance, you can easily buy and sell cryptocurrencies. The platform also offers many tools that make it ideal for beginners. Furthermore, Binance is also safe because it is used by millions of users around the clock.

Go to the official Binance website and activate an account to invest in DOT / USD

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED