Polkadot, Forecasts See DOT At $ 37.24

It is natural to be on the hunt for attractive investments in the crypto market right now. Following the great success of Bitcoin, traders are expecting a rally from other cryptocurrencies. Now Polkadot strongly argues that his rally would come sooner than most of his peers. The motivation lies in the bullish market conditions.

Currently trading at a 335% premium from July lows, Polkadot has come a long way since the cryptocurrency crash in late May. A head and shoulders setup followed by a breakout of the horizontal channel kept DOT at an impressive distance from a new high. However, some short-term favorable winds could support DOT, before climbing to new price levels.

New Fund of 777 Million Dollars For Polkadot

Polkadot founder Gavin Wood has filed a fund for the equivalent, in DOT, of (currently) $ 777 million to be dedicated to the network’s parachain auctions. This fund would aim to increase the involvement of DOT holders in their portfolio in governance processes.

For those unfamiliar with, parachains are side-chain shards hosting decentralized applications and protocols. This could lead to a major boost for Polkadot, attracting new developers to his network. Many already see the victory of Coinbase’s Acala Network project. The prize will be the first parachain slot on Polkadot.

Attention To The Head And Shoulders Of Polkadot Time Frame At 4 Hours

Polkadot price appeared to form another uptrend channel after a breakout from a similar pattern just last week. The potential break below the lower trend line should focus attention on the supports at $ 37.5 and $ 38.5.

If the bulls push through these support lines, there could be a breakout above $ 44.3 and $ 45 and a new high above the $ 50 threshold. However, if the bearish pressure is constant around $ 45. , the $ 33.5, $ 35 and $ 29 support areas may allow some DOT holders to taper off before embarking on a rally. MACD and RSI indicators confirm the short-term bearish trend.

