Polkadot, Forecasts See DOT At $ 37.24

It is natural to be on the hunt for attractive investments in the crypto market right now. Following the great success of Bitcoin, traders are expecting a rally from other cryptocurrencies. Now Polkadot strongly argues that his rally would come sooner than most of his peers. The motivation lies in the bullish market conditions.

Currently trading at a 335% premium from July lows, Polkadot has come a long way since the cryptocurrency crash in late May. A head and shoulders setup followed by a breakout of the horizontal channel kept DOT at an impressive distance from a new high. However, some short-term favorable winds could support DOT, before climbing to new price levels.