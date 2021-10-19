News

Polkadot, Forecasts See DOT At $ 37.24

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

It is natural to be on the hunt for attractive investments in the crypto market right now. Following the great success of Bitcoin, traders are expecting a rally from other cryptocurrencies. Now Polkadot strongly argues that his rally would come sooner than most of his peers. The motivation lies in the bullish market conditions.

Currently trading at a 335% premium from July lows, Polkadot has come a long way since the cryptocurrency crash in late May. A head and shoulders setup followed by a breakout of the horizontal channel kept DOT at an impressive distance from a new high. However, some short-term favorable winds could support DOT, before climbing to new price levels.

New 777 Million Dollar Fund For Polkadot

Polkadot founder Gavin Wood has filed a fund for the equivalent, in DOT, of (currently) $ 777 million to be dedicated to the network’s parachain auctions. This fund would aim to increase the involvement of DOT holders in their portfolios in governance processes.

For those unfamiliar with, parachains are side-chain shards hosting decentralized applications and protocols. This could lead to a major boost for Polkadot, attracting new developers to his network. Many already see the victory of Coinbase’s Acala Network project. The prize will be the first parachain slot on Polkadot.

Loading...
Advertisements

Polkadot’s price appeared to form another uptrend channel after a breakout from a similar pattern just last week. The potential break below the lower trend line should focus attention on the supports at $ 37.5 and $ 38.5.

If the bulls push through these support lines, there could be a breakout above $ 44.3 and $ 45 and a new high above the $ 50 threshold. However, if the bearish pressure is constant around $ 45. , the $ 33.5, $ 35 and $ 29 support areas may allow some DOT holders to taper off before embarking on a rally. MACD and RSI indicators confirm the short-term bearish trend.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

825
News

Ripple: sensational agreement with a large bank
704
News

Cinema, all films out in October
657
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
598
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
547
News

Indiana Jones 5, turns to Cefalù, Harrison Ford has arrived
488
News

BRZRKR: Keanu Reeves at work on the Netflix adaptation
483
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
445
News

The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished. There is also the Ethereum Co-founder!
405
News

One euro per night, but live streaming: the hotel’s proposal
342
News

A winning family, a new poster | Cinema
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top