Polkadot grows by 10% | Is it worth buying DOT today? Analyses

While the week opens with a correction for the whole sector, there are few certainties on which investors are betting their capital. Polkadot – the blockchain of blockchains – is one of them.

It is among the very few to earn, within a market that continues to reward too AVAX and very few others. All this without any kind of explosive event behind it that can justify, at least with the naked eye, what is happening.

Excellent performance for Polkadot – who could still grow with the Parachain

In fact the situation of $ DOT however, it was maturing for some time – and according to many analysts, including ours – it may have come to maturity how much he had been mounting during the last few weeks, with his boom canary network Kusama.

How to take advantage of the excellent moment of Polkadot – signals and target price

Polkadot: parachains can revolutionize price and functionality

The eyes, in the last few weeks, have all been bet on the canary network of DOT, Kusama, which is then the test of what will then be used on Polkadot. The system was able to attract huge investments on $ KSM, which has been confirmed as one of the most active and most purchased cryptocurrencies in recent weeks. Which bodes well, as we had also anticipated, for future races of Polkadot also in terms of price.

Something that even i would seem to have noticed markets, with $ DOT which, at the time of writing, moves easily over $ 35, in very strong contrast with a market that, even today, proves to be particularly weak, with Bitcoin which is trying to regain fundamental support a $ 45,000.

Good boost from the hackaton

Which left last September 8 and that could help the network to acquire new services and new projects. In a situation that is already oriented towards the bullish market, the hackaton they can always trigger an upward push.

Use of the network in almost constant growth

And this is another great sign for a protocol of this type, with the token acting as also a governance tool and of exchange and that therefore sees its price tied even at usage levels of the same. Another situation, this, which is allowing Polkadot to confirm himself as one of the network more fit than the entire sector.

There are those who aim for $ 100: this is what they are waiting for

There have been some very important statements by Lark Davis, which is one of the investors in crypto most appreciated in the world.

Polka $ dot has not yet reclaimed its all time high. Parachains, when announced will probably send it to $ 100. – Lark Davis (@TheCryptoLark) September 7, 2021

Polkadot has not yet returned to all-time highs. Parachains, when announced, will likely bring the price to $ 100.

A position that is not yet shared by the majority of analysts, but which is in line with ours DOT target price on the short term, which we report on Polkadot forecasts. We also believe that $ DOT still have a great deal potential to be expressed, both on a technical and a more strictly financial level. And that despite the recent run, this will still be one of the best projects on which to invest between the end of 2021 and the beginning of 2022.

With an eye, however, always attentive to the market in general: to reach the price levels indicated by Lark Davis, there will still be a need for a return of positive sentiment on the market.

What does the technical analysis say?

Technical analysis can give us a hint than could happen next week. We will apply it over a 7-day horizon, first resorting to moving averages and then to the indicators mostly used by experts.

MOBILE MEDIA 10 20 50 100 200 SIMPLE BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 EXPONENTIAL BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 7-day moving averages on $ DOT

The moving averages are excellent, indicating a positive trend confirmed also over the next seven days. This type of analysis, however, tends to amplify the trends already underway and therefore must also be weighed in the light of technical indicators.

INDICATOR SIGNAL CSR BUY 🟢 CCI BUY 🟢 ADX BUY 🟢 HIGH / LOWS NEUTRAL MACD BUY 🟢 ULTIMATE BUY 🟢 STOCH BUY 🟢 Indicators on 7-day $ DOT

Even the technical indicators they add del positive sentiment at the present time of $ DOT, confirming the permanence, always over 7 days, of a positive trend. Technical analysis that will have to pass the test of the market and on which we will keep you updated, following very closely the evolution of this project, which also part of our investment portfolio.