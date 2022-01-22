Polkadot implements parachains – Cryptocurrencies24

The novelty of Polkadot architecture lies in the concept of parachain, i.e. third-party blockchains that are added to the main one (relay chain) of which they maintain the functioning and safety. This prevents saturation of the main network (a problem that Ethereum is suffering from), causing each protocol has its own blockchain.

Thus, Polkadot’s “heart” is not affected. The technology had already been tested in November with the launch of Shell, an “empty” parachain.

Polkadot: debut for the parachain

From Parity Technologies, a company founded by Wood and which develops solutions for Polkadot, communicate that since last Saturday have launched the first six parachain, mainly focused on DeFi developments : Acala Network, Moonbeam, Parallel Finance, Astar and Clover.

“This milestone marks a turning point for interconnected blockchain technology. Parachain will be able to interact seamlessly within the Polkadot ecosystem, ”the company said. Furthermore, they point out that they will be able to rent this space in Polkadot for up to 96 weeks at a time. And as the ecosystem grows, especially with the incipient appearance of the metaverses, dozens of protocols they will become more and more visible. There will not be a single blockchain, but we will have several interconnected chains.

For his part, Wood notes that “no blockchain design works optimally for all use cases: each chain has advantages and disadvantages that make it good for some applications and not for others.” “The parachain model was created with the belief that the future of Web3 it will involve many different types of blockchains working together.

Just as the current version of the internet meets different needs, blockchains need to be able to provide a variety of services. The parachains solve this ”, completes the expert. This is a huge milestone for Polkadot as its ecosystem starts building the idea of ​​the new Decentralized Internet , but it also delivers on its promise of solving interoperability challenges, which today boil down to bridges for transferring funds from one network to another, but not as effective for effective communication across blockchains.

Acala network

In the case of Alala Network, it is a DeFi “hub” which has its own stable currency which it trades to the dollar (called the USD) and which it will be the instrument for exchange currencies (swap) and get profitability from staking.

“We couldn’t be more excited to launch the Acala parachain with the aim of delivering one DeFi platform and a stablecoin native and decentralized to the Polkadot ecosystem and beyond, ”notes Bette Chen, co-founder of Acala. It will also be a great opportunity for the holders of DOT , the platform’s native cryptocurrency, currently hovering around $ 25, as its demand (and probably its price) will increase in the coming days.

Additionally, those who keep their DOTs in a compatible non-custodial wallet will be able to take advantage of the rewards as validators: since it uses proof of mail (PoS) rather than proof of work (PoW, hardware mining), the larger the holders will have a better chance to take advantage when writing transactions.

Final remarks

