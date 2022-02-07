Polkadot invests 21 million | Off to the Pioneers Prize for development

Polkadot roar back to the market, following one positive trail which is actually involving the whole sector. Big news, however, are also waiting for the investors within the ecosystem.

In fact, nearly * $ 1 million DOT has been committed to an investment fund on the protocol, by the same organization which manages the protocol. Target? Further develop the ecosystem and make it even more central.

Polkadot starts a rich rewards program for developers

Polkadot launches 21 million investments

A sum that perhaps will disfigure compared to the monstrous investments of recent weeks, at least in the sector of gaming on blockchain, but which in our opinion will be more than enough to improve the internal development of the project.

And also to make it better known and more popular within the ecosystem of DeFi and – in the intentions of the group – also for the Web 3. Ambitious move? Absolutely yes, also because we will follow a very interesting path.

They will in fact be distributed with the method of Bounty, or with the payment to those who develop upon reaching each single goal. Overall they will be made available 993,286 $ DOT, sum that to the current ones market prices is worth beyond 21 million dollars. Two of the Challenge will be published shortly, while the rest will be distributed throughout 2022.

The investment comes from treasury same as $ DOT, which he has accumulated over the years $ 20 million DOT which are also bound, with a pact of honor, to the development of the network itself. With the Pioneers Prize it starts with this path.

The future of $ DOT: what to expect?

$ DOT, like most chain which are mainly concerned with DeFi or that in any case are central to that sector, it is very far from its own all-time highs. The Polkadot forecast however they indicate the possibility that this specific token can resume and regain much more interesting price levels.

After all, there is a need to assess what will happen when all of them are closed rods on parachain and with the consequent integration of such projects within the ecosystem Polkadot. In addition, initiatives such as the one we have analyzed in our in-depth study today, will contribute to making the ecosystem even richer.

All this while the group has also decided to start pushing on its greener aspect. According to a recent report by CCRI the network of Polkadot it would be the one with the lowest energy consumption per transaction. Which in the perspective of a world that increasingly points to green cryptocurrencies – although in our opinion not always correctly – it is a good point in favor of $ DOT.