Polkadot is at a crossroads. Will the price skyrocket?

So far, October has been a very positive month for most of the top altcoins, close to strong consolidation or higher gains in the market. Bitcoin recorded gains close to 15%, while it only increased by 5%, while the best alternatives such as Cardano and Solana recorded losses.

Polkadot, the eighth highest-capitalized altcoin, appears to have gained some momentum, also considering last week’s gains amounted to 7.91%. And once again the speculation on the DOT altcoin has increased. This time around, as Polkadot sat comfortably above the crucial resistance of $ 33, the real question was whether this rally was “led” by the market.

Polkadot is no stranger to these rallies

After a nasty fall, the DOT led a renewed rise as the altcoin price on the daily chart saw a parabolic recovery similar to that seen earlier in the year. However, this was met with considerable losses and respective consolidations.

Notably, DOT’s price has been sensitive to Bitcoin’s and has more or less followed the lead coin’s lead over the past month. But on the bright side, DOT held the market better than Bitcoin.

Between the high expectation of the Polkadot price hike and the growing hope that the network will announce the Polkadot parachain next week during the Sub0 Online event, DOT’s social volumes have seen major spikes with Polkadot as a “trend project” on social media. While DOT’s high social volumes historically haven’t had a strong correlation with its price, the positive sentiment has been positive for the network.

Techno-Graph Outlook and Polkadot forecasts

The fork introduced previously is clearly visible in the graph below. On the one hand, the crypto is well launched towards historical highs also highlighted by the supply area while on the other hand the resistance of the round $ 37 can sanction a retracement start.

Therefore, while the chances of Polkadot reaching the all-time high zone seem solid, the possibility of an attempt to retest the dynamic bullish trendline in the $ 30 area should not be underestimated. All in all, there seems to be an interesting crossroads on DOT.

