Polkadot is at a crossroads. Will the price skyrocket?

Polkadot is no stranger to these rallies

After a nasty fall, the DOT led a renewed rise as the altcoin price on the daily chart saw a parabolic recovery similar to that seen earlier in the year. However, this was met with considerable losses and respective consolidations.

Notably, DOT’s price has been sensitive to Bitcoin’s and has more or less followed the lead coin’s lead over the past month. But on the bright side, DOT held the market better than Bitcoin.

Loading... Advertisements

Between the high expectation of the Polkadot price hike and the growing hope that the network will announce the Polkadot parachain next week during the Sub0 Online event, DOT’s social volumes have seen major spikes with Polkadot as a “trend project” on social media. While DOT’s high social volumes historically haven’t had a strong correlation with its price, the positive sentiment has been positive for the network.