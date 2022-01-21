Polkadot is Forming Congestion as Possible Support

Polkadot (DOT) was one of the most followed cryptocurrencies in the last months of 2021 as it awaited the start of the auctions on 11 November, which gave access to its parachains. To date, 6 slots have already been assigned out of a total of 100 available.

From a graphical point of view we can see that the price reached its highs on November 5th at $ 55 and then began a descent that in about 60 days led it to lose 56% at the current prices of $ 24.3. In the May-June ’21 correction it had lost 77% in 64 days.