Polkadot is Forming Congestion as Possible Support

Polkadot (DOT) was one of the most followed cryptocurrencies in the last months of 2021 as it awaited the start of the auctions on 11 November, which gave access to its parachains. To date, 6 slots have already been assigned out of a total of 100 available.
From a graphical point of view we can see that the price reached its highs on November 5th at $ 55 and then began a descent that in about 60 days led it to lose 56% at the current prices of $ 24.3. In the May-June ’21 correction it had lost 77% in 64 days.
Congestion in a range of 25%
At present, a 40-day congestion box has been created, between $ 24 and $ 31, in a wide range of 25%. In the last few sessions it has been traveling on the lower part of the area highlighted in yellow, thus still demonstrating weakness in the price action.
A negative chart figure is given by the vector’s 50% Fibonacci break, historical lows – highs, which jumped to $ 28.7. Statistics tell us that when this type of breakout occurs there is a high chance of further bearish sinks.
In this framework we also have two positive factors, the congestion has been lasting for over 60 days, this indicates that the buyers in this area are making a good defense, furthermore at the level of indicators it can be seen that they are approaching a possible reversal, although at the moment this has not yet happened.
Situation of the box range in the short term
Focusing on the box range and the short term, a first area of resistance, as well as a good sign of strength, we would have it when we break out of $ 27.20-28.
The loss of the low end of the congestion will drive the price towards old areas around $ 16.
Taking a more long-term look to have a return to a bullish trend, the price of Polkadot will have to return above what is indicated as the main resistance at $ 39/40.
