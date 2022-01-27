Polkadot next sponsor Barcelona | Confirmations arrive from Spain

Polkadot it could manage to earn an exceptional stage. According to what was reported in fact by Mundo Deportivo, Spanish newspaper that specializes in sports news and in particular on the Barcelona, $ DOT could be one of the next sponsors of the blaugrana.

An important news for the protocol, in a phase of maximum suffering due to a sell off which involved the whole sector and who will, in all likelihood, see $ DOT accompanied by other first-tier sponsors, even if outside the cryptocurrency world.

Polkadot sponsor of Barcelona? Here’s what we know!

Polkadot on the sleeves of Barcelona? More than a hypothesis

The Barcelona would be looking for new sponsors after that Rakuten would have confirmed the lack of interest in a renewal next July. One of the main football teams in the world would therefore be probing several options, which are not all about the world of cryptocurrencies. In fact, there would be a lot in contention for the main jersey Spotify how much Tencent, while Polkadot it would take up the space on the sleeve and training uniforms.

The indiscretion that was circulated by Mundo Deportivo, which he would quote official sources within the club and that it has an excellent score for this type of event. We can therefore take this news for good, underlining, however, that there is still a missing official agreement, which should take weeks.

Visibility for Polkadot through one of the most followed clubs in the world

When we talk about Barcelona we are referring to one of the most enthusiastic and followed clubs in the world, with an incredible one history and especially with fans who are not only in Spain, but also in Middle East, China and in South America. For Polkadot it would be an incredible one visibility tool, against an investment whose economic rents have not yet been disseminated.

The brand of the chain of chains it would thus become instantly recognizable, prompting many to invest and exercising that bullish pressure on the price that the project certainly needs, after having lost the fundamental level of $ 20, also because of the unbelievable sell off which has engaged the market in recent days.

The project, which will also continue with the rods for your own parachains therefore starts at a 2022/23 spectacular, both in terms of reach and that of popularization of the brand. Good news for those who have already invested and for those who are evaluating what appears to be a steep discount price.

With a small note: the world of football continues to seem like a fundamental outlet for the entire crypto sector. Visibility at a price that the sector can afford – and that will probably see other collaborations even by return of post.