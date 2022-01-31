Polkadot: ninth auction for parachains concluded

The polkadot parachain poles. The ninth auction has just ended, with prevailing over the other Centrifugees.

Congratulations to @centrifuge on winning Polkadot’s eighth auction! Centrifuge will be onboarded at block # 9,388,800 [roughly March 11,2022] at the beginning of lease 7 with the other winners from auctions 6-11. Over 15K network stakeholders locked up DOT in favor! pic.twitter.com/pGGLRWTPpz – Polkadot (@Polkadot) January 27, 2022

The next auction will be held this week starting at block 8,868,510.

The winner of the ninth Polkadot parachain auction

Centrifuge it is a protocol that aims to do that to create a system for the tokenization of traditional financial assets, thanks to a relatively complex process that also allows tokenize, for example, real estate, royalties and invoices for cash advances, thus making them exchangeable on the blockchain.

These assets, once tokenized, can also be used as collateral to obtain loans, thanks to a decentralized algorithm at reduced costs.

The price of DOT

The polkadot parachain poles they started a few months ago, and are following the roadmap envisaged by the project.

Initially the launch of the parachain auctions, months ago, had raised the price of DOT, probably precisely because to be able to participate it was necessary to use the native cryptocurrency of the Polkadot project. But then the enthusiasm, from this point of view, has waned a bit.

In fact, the current price is less than half compared to that of the end of October, and 68% lower than the highs of November 4, when it pushed to nearly $ 55.

However, the parable of the DOT price of the last three months is perfectly in line with that of the main cryptocurrencies, starting with BTC and ETH, despite recording losses higher than the ATH.

However, it should be highlighted that at the beginning of November Polkadot came from a period of real euphoria, much greater than that which existed at the time on Bitcoin or Ethereum, so much so that the maximum DOT peak reached it six days before that of BTC. or ETH.

For example, compared to the price at the beginning of August 2021, DOT is only a few percentage points below, which is roughly the same as BTC and ETH. In other words, the October boom, which took the price of DOT from $ 27 to $ 45, was greater than that of the price of Bitcoin and Ethereum over the same period, making the subsequent drop larger.

For the past 30 days anyway DOT lost 34%, compared to -20% of BTC and -31% of ETH.

There is therefore a sort of disconnect between the trend of the DOT value in recent months and the success of the parachain auctions, so much so that we can assume that the peaks in October and November were mainly due to speculation.