Polkadot, Polygon, Solana and VeChain now available for trading on Plus500

The known cryptocurrencies Polkadot, Polygon, Solana and VeChain are now available for trading on the Plus500 platform through the global multi-asset fintech group

In recent years, cryptocurrencies have become one of the most popular investment options among traders. Using a decentralized network to conduct secure financial transactions, these digital currencies are traded and managed like any other physical currency, while their sophisticated inherent programming capabilities also make them a safe way to trade.

According to CoinGecko, a cryptocurrency analysis platform that monitors more than 10,000 cryptocurrencies in more than 500 exchanges around the world, the total value of the entire cryptocurrency market recently reached $ 3 trillion, confirming the emergence of this currency as asset with its own dignity.

Plus500, a global multi-asset fintech group operating trading technology platforms, has recently integrated the following cryptocurrencies into its CFD portfolio for Crypto Trading:

Polkadot: software that seeks to incentivize a global computer network in order to create a blockchain that users can rely on to launch and manage their own blockchains.

Polygon: a protocol and framework for building and connecting Ethereum-compatible blockchain networks.

Solana: a decentralized blockchain, designed to allow the creation of scalable and user-friendly apps all over the world.

: a decentralized blockchain, designed to allow the creation of scalable and user-friendly apps all over the world. VeChain: a blockchain platform designed to improve supply chain management and business processes.

The new currencies join a number of cryptocurrencies previously available for trading on the Plus500 platform, including Bitcoin, Ethereum / Bitcoin, Ethereum, Crypto10, Litecoin, Stellar, Bitcoin Cash ABC, Cardano, NEO, EOS and IOTA.

By trading with Plus500, users can take advantage of the multiple benefits of CFD trading:

It is not necessary to own the asset being traded since speculating on the future direction of the price of that particular asset. This gives users the flexibility to trade for any amount, without the limitations of the commonly required minimum amount for direct trading.

No exchange wallet is needed, thus reducing the risk of malicious attacks.

The trading opportunities are present in both rising and shrinking markets because CFDs are designed to help traders who wish to see movement in both directions.

Exposure increases through leverage, and thus the increase in potential profit. However, users should use leverage wisely as it can also increase potential losses should the markets move unfavorably.

Furthermore, Plus500 guarantees complete transparency of the spreads, margins and prices of each asset, while traders, within the platform, have access to a sentiment tracker of market participants for each crypto asset. They can then set up alerts to know when the percentage of buyers and sellers on the platform reaches a certain level and through daily market news and analysis, free trading alerts, and simple yet powerful trading and risk management tools to tackle the volatility of the cryptocurrency market. and use it to their advantage.

Digital currencies offer tremendous potential for traders and Plus500, through constant innovation, continues its commitment to ensuring easy and smooth access to the cryptocurrency market for global investors.

A commitment to innovation and continuous improvement of the platform’s user experience

Since its inception, Plus500 has placed a significant emphasis on technological primacy and the continuous search for innovation, following the idea that a great user experience, as well as the constant evolution of new tools, features and products, form the foundation for customer loyalty and engagement.

In more recent times, Plus500 has also added localized payment methods, like Google pay, PayNow (the peer-to-peer fund transfer service) in Singapore or POLY (the online payment option that facilitates a Pay Anyone internet banking payment from a bank account to a merchant) in Australia.

Understanding customer needs is an integral part of Plus500’s customer centric approach, where innovation and technology are integrated throughout the entire customer journey, from marketing and trading experience to support channels, risk management and management systems. back-office.

Plus500

Plus500 (see ours here Plus500 review) is a global multi-asset fintech group operating technology-based trading platforms. Plus500 offers clients a range of trading products, including Contracts for Difference (“CFDs”) and stock trading, as well as futures and options on futures in the US.

The Group holds operating licenses and is regulated in the UK, Australia, Cyprus, Israel, New Zealand, South Africa, Singapore and Seychelles and, through its portfolio of CFD products, offers more than 2,500 different underlying global financial instruments, including equities. , indices, commodities, options, ETFs, foreign exchange and cryptocurrencies. Clients of the group can trade CFDs in more than 50 countries and in 30 different languages. Plus500 does not allow clients located in the United States to trade CFDs.

In July 2021, the Company acquired Cunningham, Futures Commission Merchant, and CTS, a provider of trading technology platforms, both operating in the futures and options futures market in the US, allowing Plus500 immediate access to that sizeable market and in growth. Also in 2021, the Company launched a new equity trading platform, ‘Plus500 Invest’, which includes a range of offerings, including a wide range of financial instruments that include the world’s most popular stocks and ETFs, listed on the major world stock exchanges.

Plus500 does not use cold calling techniques and does not offer binary options. Plus500’s trading platforms are accessible from different operating systems (Windows, iOS, Android and Surface) and web browsers. Customer focus is and always has been an integral part of Plus500, which is why customers cannot be subject to negative balances. A free demo account is available on an unlimited basis to platform users and sophisticated risk management tools are provided free of charge to manage financial exposure and stop loss to help clients protect profits while limiting capital losses.

Plus500 shares are listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (symbol: PLUS) and are part of the FTSE 250 index. Www.plus500.com

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a significant risk of losing money quickly due to leverage. 72% of retail investors lose money when trading CFDs with Plus500. Consider if you understand how CFDs work and if you can afford to take this high risk of losing your money.