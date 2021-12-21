Polkadot predicts the evolution of Web3 with more parachain launches

Polkadot, an open-source blockchain platform, has announced the launch of its first parachains (or parallelized chains), aimed at improving interoperability between multiple blockchains.

According to the announcement, Polkadot’s team has invested five years in developing the parachains, which are assigned to different teams through auctions: Acala, Moonbeam, Parallel Finance, Astar and Clover.

With individual blockchains running in parallel within the Polkadot ecosystem, auction winners will be able to rent slots on the Polkadot Relay Chain for up to 96 weeks at a time. Developed by Gavin Wood, founder of Polkadot and co-founder of Ethereum, the Relay Chain helps coordinate consensus and communication between parachains:

“And as the ecosystem grows, especially with the emergence of metaverses, dozens of protocols will become more and more visible. In that scenario, there won’t be a single blockchain, but we will have several interconnected chains.”

With just over 5 years of existence, Polkadot (DOT) is among the top 10 cryptocurrencies in terms of market capitalization. The ecosystem intends to increase its current allotment from five to one hundred parachain slots, the maximum capacity for the Relay Chain.

However, “Not all of these slots will be assigned via parachain slot rods, as some will be used for governance-enabled common-good parachains and parathreads”, reads the announcement. According to Wood:

“The parachain model was created with the belief that the future of the Web3 will involve many types of blockchains working together. Just as the current version of the internet meets different needs, blockchains must be able to provide a variety of services. parachain solve this “.

