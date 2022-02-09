Polkadot, Price Forecast after Overcoming the $ 20 Resistance

Polkadot (DOT) has also shown signs of recovery these days, following the strong recovery of Bitcoin after the collapse of 20/21 January 2022.
In this specific case, the cryptocurrency in 11th place by total market capitalization cannot boast the weekly increases of other projects such as Avalanche, Shiba Inu and Ripple. While the percentages have been more contained, with only + 13% weekly at the time of writing, Polkadot (DOT) has managed to break through a major resistance at $ 20 and may now reckon with the next $ 25 value.
Precisely, this afternoon at 16:53 Polkadot (DOT) is trading at 21.97 dollars, up by + 2.76% compared to yesterday’s session. The cryptocurrency has trading volumes down -30% at the moment.
Polkadot price predictions: the rise could continue above $ 22.3
A key resistance level for Polkadot to watch for is at $ 22.3, very close to current value.
Precisely, reaching this price level and the next one at $ 23 would bring Polkadot back in line with the values of January 21, 2022, before the collapse of the crypto market.
From here, it will also be possible to aim for some subsequent resistances at $ 24 and $ 28. The latter value specifically would mark the return to relative maximums from 6 January 2022.
The $ 30 target could instead represent the latest technical level of relevance for this possible Polkadot bull-run. Before we go further with technical analysis, however, we will need to monitor the market reaction in the event of a resistance test of $ 25.
The bearish scenario: solid support at $ 20
The bearish scenario, on the other hand, would start from a decline below the level of 20 dollars, which however represents a solid support. In the event of a breakout, the retracement would quickly push Polkadot towards the $ 17 area, possibly followed by a decline towards $ 15.
From this last price level, a serious trend reversal towards new relative lows for Polkadot could start.
For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar. You can also follow our Facebook page to stay up to date on the latest economic news and technical analysis.