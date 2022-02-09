Polkadot, Price Forecast after Overcoming the $ 20 Resistance

Precisely, this afternoon at 16:53 Polkadot (DOT) is trading at 21.97 dollars, up by + 2.76% compared to yesterday’s session. The cryptocurrency has trading volumes down -30% at the moment.

Polkadot price predictions: the rise could continue above $ 22.3

A key resistance level for Polkadot to watch for is at $ 22.3, very close to current value.

Precisely, reaching this price level and the next one at $ 23 would bring Polkadot back in line with the values ​​of January 21, 2022, before the collapse of the crypto market.

From here, it will also be possible to aim for some subsequent resistances at $ 24 and $ 28. The latter value specifically would mark the return to relative maximums from 6 January 2022.

The $ 30 target could instead represent the latest technical level of relevance for this possible Polkadot bull-run. Before we go further with technical analysis, however, we will need to monitor the market reaction in the event of a resistance test of $ 25.