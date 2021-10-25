News

Polkadot price prediction: DOT to ATH before auctions

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

The price of Polkadot (DOT / USD) maintained its bullish rally in the overnight session as investors cheered on Bitcoin’s big rally. Investors are also looking forward to the major parachain auctions kicking off next month. The DOT token is trading at $ 43.98, which is a few points below its all-time high of $ 49.

The DOT rally continues

Polkadot is a relatively unique blockchain project. It was started by Gavin Wood, who was also a co-founder of Ethereum. It is unique for two main reasons.

Are you looking for timely news, tips and market analysis? Sign up for the Invezz newsletter today.

First, Polkadot relies on Kusama, another blockchain project whose token is worth more than $ 2 billion. All applications in Polkadot must go through Kusama.

Secondly, Polkadot is unique thanks to its chain guard technology. Before applications move to the main network, they have to go through the so-called parachain rod. This is a process where community members vote for these projects using their tokens.

Therefore, the DOT price has been doing relatively well over the past few days as investors await the upcoming parachain auctions. Analysts believe it will be the largest auction ever recorded.

Even if it’s too early to tell, an Acala Network project is likely to win the auction. In doing so, he will join Karura, who won the previous auction.

The price of Polkadot also rose due to the strong rally in cryptocurrencies. This week, the price of Bitcoin managed to reach an all-time high of over $ 66,000. As a result, the total market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies has risen to over $ 2.6 trillion. Bitcoin’s rally occurred due to the launch of the first Bitcoin futures ETF.

Polkadot price prediction

Polkadot Price

The daily chart shows that the price of Polkadot has had a strong bullish trend in the past few weeks. The coin rose more than 330% from its lowest level in July. Along the way, it has formed what looks like a V-shaped pattern, but at the same time it also looks like a cup and handle pattern.

Loading...
Advertisements

The DOT price is also supported by the 25 and 50 day moving averages. Therefore, the price is likely to continue to rise as the bulls target the resistance at $ 50. However, a pullback is also possible as investors are assimilating the news on the ETF.

Invest in cryptocurrency, stocks, ETFs & more in minutes with our favorite broker,

eToro




7/10

67% of accounts that use CFDs lose money

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

818
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
667
News

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Chris Pratt announces the start of filming, video from the set!
648
News

Uncharted: Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg in the funny behind the scenes video
577
News

The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished. There is also the Ethereum Co-founder!
542
News

One euro per night, but live streaming: the hotel’s proposal
436
News

How much has Tesla earned to date thanks to Bitcoins?
426
News

Chris Pratt announces the start of filming with a video from the set
359
News

5 Factors to Follow in the Markets By Investing.com
331
News

Michael B. Jordan at Denzel Washington’s directing lesson
298
News

Because Crypto Smart is the platform to invest in the future
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top