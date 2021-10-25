Polkadot price prediction: DOT to ATH before auctions

The price of Polkadot (DOT / USD) maintained its bullish rally in the overnight session as investors cheered on Bitcoin’s big rally. Investors are also looking forward to the major parachain auctions kicking off next month. The DOT token is trading at $ 43.98, which is a few points below its all-time high of $ 49.

The DOT rally continues

Polkadot is a relatively unique blockchain project. It was started by Gavin Wood, who was also a co-founder of Ethereum. It is unique for two main reasons.

First, Polkadot relies on Kusama, another blockchain project whose token is worth more than $ 2 billion. All applications in Polkadot must go through Kusama.

Secondly, Polkadot is unique thanks to its chain guard technology. Before applications move to the main network, they have to go through the so-called parachain rod. This is a process where community members vote for these projects using their tokens.

Therefore, the DOT price has been doing relatively well over the past few days as investors await the upcoming parachain auctions. Analysts believe it will be the largest auction ever recorded.

Even if it’s too early to tell, an Acala Network project is likely to win the auction. In doing so, he will join Karura, who won the previous auction.

The price of Polkadot also rose due to the strong rally in cryptocurrencies. This week, the price of Bitcoin managed to reach an all-time high of over $ 66,000. As a result, the total market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies has risen to over $ 2.6 trillion. Bitcoin’s rally occurred due to the launch of the first Bitcoin futures ETF.

Polkadot price prediction

The daily chart shows that the price of Polkadot has had a strong bullish trend in the past few weeks. The coin rose more than 330% from its lowest level in July. Along the way, it has formed what looks like a V-shaped pattern, but at the same time it also looks like a cup and handle pattern.

The DOT price is also supported by the 25 and 50 day moving averages. Therefore, the price is likely to continue to rise as the bulls target the resistance at $ 50. However, a pullback is also possible as investors are assimilating the news on the ETF.