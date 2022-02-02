Polkadot Pushes Dogecoin Out of Top 10

The price of Polkadot this week is recording a good rise of over 11%, taking the crypto to the tenth position in the ranking by market capitalization. As for the whole crypto sector, Polkadot has also been in full bearish movement for three months even if the decline seems to be ending and could create the conditions for a reversal of the trend. Could the much-needed rise begin?

The fundraiser was successful. 22 million to Astar Network

At the third auction, Astar Network (formerly known as Plasm Network) attracted and closed a $ 22 million loan involving various business angels and companies to support and accelerate the growth of its protocol.