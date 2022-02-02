Polkadot Pushes Dogecoin Out of Top 10

The price of Polkadot this week is recording a good rise of over 11%, taking the crypto to the tenth position in the ranking by market capitalization. As for the whole crypto sector, Polkadot has also been in full bearish movement for three months even if the decline seems to be ending and could create the conditions for a reversal of the trend. Could the much-needed rise begin?
The fundraiser was successful. 22 million to Astar Network
At the third auction, Astar Network (formerly known as Plasm Network) attracted and closed a $ 22 million loan involving various business angels and companies to support and accelerate the growth of its protocol.
Built as a protocol to take network interoperability to a whole new level, Astar Network became the third protocol to win an auction of the Polkadot parachain, a development that clearly shows the potential of the crypto community when it believes in a project. Astar Network is also building a framework where Web 3.0 developers can be adequately incentivized and rewarded for their work.
With the new financing, the startup now has the financial support to be able to continue the development of its project in the creation of a multichain solution. As stated by the startup, it is working tirelessly to become one of the main smart contract hubs in the near future.
Techno-Graphic Analysis and Polkadot forecasts
At the time of writing, the crypto price is $ 19.58, near an interesting medium-term bullish swing zone that led Polkadot to a sudden long move twice. He could start the same movement for the third time.
As highlighted in the previous chart, the highlighted demand area is an area with a very strong presence of bulls that could influence the crypto to start a new uptrend after three difficult months. Three short / medium-term objectives:
– $ 27.50 area
– $ 38 area
– lower limit of the supply area at $ 46.
