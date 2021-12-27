Polkadot returns above $ 30 | Analysis and prospects for $ DOT towards 2022

Polkadot it returns to fly, it re-establishes itself above the $ 30 and drop a range which had been the source of worry for the bulk of investors – but not for those who follow ours official Twitter account.

As we have said several times in the last few days, already i $ 25 they were a good entry point for a protocol that ran out of first 5 rods will be able to recover part of the lost ground.

A great closing for Polkadot around 2022

New bull run for Polkadot, which returns above $ 30

The first good news of this Christmas break for Polkadot is the return of the token $ DOT above altitude $ 30, taking advantage in part of relative enthusiasm for the project, in part a new bullish push regarding the world of CEOs and of decentralized finance in general. Push that was now due, after the token had also traveled under the $ 25 for a short period.

One of the possible readings is a buy the rumors, sell the news who had unfairly compressed the token’s prices at the end of the first auctions. Secondly, the excellent quality of the first projects that one took home should also be noted slot.

In fact, we are talking about projects in progress which, however, could become central in the world of decentralized finance, among which Clover, Astar, Acala, without forgetting also Moonbeam And Parallel. The next, which is due for the December 30th it should be Efinity, project of Enjin Coin which he passed by posting Composable Finance And Centrifuge, with such a gap that it can hardly be bridged within Three days. This could also have a positive impact on the price of $ ENJ.

The best for $ DOT is yet to come

And on this there seems to be little doubt on the part of analysts and of those who closely follow the evolution of the world that is linked to cryptocurrencies. Our Polkadot forecast, which have just been updated, signal a good growth prospect for the protocol, both in terms of price and reach, which will allow us to invest with relative peace of mind, particularly if we already have open positions.

Project that is also part of the our crypto wallet, in a relevant position precisely for the quality of the project and for growth prospects. The next auction, now nearing its conclusion, will help us to define more clearly the future of this protocol, which is now increasingly central to the future economy of the crypto sector.