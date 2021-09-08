Polkadot Shooting Along With Bitcoin. Heading Towards May Highs?

Many cryptocurrencies have resumed their rise thanks to the recovery of Bitcoin and the crypto market in general. The various crypto exchanges are taking place in positive territory, in the wake of Bitcoin. The same trend is taking place on Polkadot. This period could be the right time to have Polkadot in your wallet.

High Growth For Polkadot

Going to see the last week, Polkadot’s capitalization has gained a lot of ground and its ROI is around 35%. The price increase of Polkadot was due to the increase in investments, the number of active addresses and on-chain activities. another element to consider is the rising price of another cryptocurrency, Kusama. As the latter announced the second parachain slot auction and is a Canary Network for Polkadot, the latter gained 37% after the announcement.

Considered highly correlated with the growth of Bitcoin, Polkadot has seen a real organic growth in this period. This certainly can support the rise in its price in the future. The so-called “Escape Speed” is occurring. This consists of an ecosystem of developers that grows organically, without aggressive marketing or acquiring other developers.

From a trading volume perspective, Polkadot reached its peak on August 31st. Volumes had increased approximately 10-fold from the previous day. The reduction of these did not affect the Polkadot quotation in the following days. Given the recent development of the Polkadot network, any market downturns should have more limited consequences for this cryptocurrency. This confirms the presence of a good investment opportunity.

$ 32.36 level test for Polkadot

By studying the historicity of Polkadot a little, a huge downturn took place in the week of August 17, 2020. In fact, that week it lost about 92% of its price. From there until the end of 2020, the listing was in a lateral phase. Over the course of 2021, the pandemic caused the market and consequently Polkadot to grow. From early 2021 through May, the price goes from $ 5.14 to a high of $ 49.55 with a yield of 1152%.

The subsequent correction was large but not very violent compared to the huge rise of around 52%. From the previous high, it hit a low of $ 9.56. In the week of August 16 there was a massive breakout of the 21-period average, which was used as support thereafter.

Currently, the price has reached a high of $ 35.67 and is retreating towards $ 32.36. On the basis of what was written in the previous paragraph, the continuation of the current trend and the achievement of the May highs are not excluded.

