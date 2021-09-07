Polkadot Shooting Along With Bitcoin. Heading Towards May Highs?

By studying the historicity of Polkadot a little, a huge downturn took place in the week of August 17, 2020. In fact, that week it lost about 92% of its price. From there until the end of 2020, the listing was in a lateral phase. Over the course of 2021, the pandemic caused the market and consequently Polkadot to grow. From early 2021 through May, the price goes from $ 5.14 to a high of $ 49.55 with a yield of 1152%.

The subsequent correction was large but not very violent compared to the huge rise of around 52%. From the previous high, it hit a low of $ 9.56. In the week of August 16 there was a massive breakout of the 21-period average, which was used as support thereafter.

Currently, the price has reached a high of $ 35.67 and is retreating towards $ 32.36. On the basis of what was written in the previous paragraph, the continuation of the current trend and the achievement of the May highs are not excluded.

