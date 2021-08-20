Polkadot Super Bullish, has recovered over 140% since July

Today from that minimum it marks (as I write) + 142% revising the 26 $, this means that Polkadot compared to the other main crypto (Btc, Eth, BNB, Ltc) from the beginning of July is the one that is recovering most of all, even in comparison with Cardano, which in the last week is in great shape. The only one who is performing better is Solana.

On a cyclical level we can see how on the Monthly the time is perfectly respected, especially with the minimum of 22 July.

Graphically it has overcome a first resistance in the 19.5% area where the price stopped a few days, now we are in contact with a more important resistance at $ 25, given by the absolute maximums – minimums of July, where a situation could arise. similar to the previous one with the price that will stop for a few days in this area.