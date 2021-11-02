News

Polkadot, the cryptocurrency reaches an all-time high

Monday the price of Polkadot (CRYPTO: DOT) broke through the $ 50 barrier to reach an all-time high of $ 51.47.

The movements

At the time of publication, the open source network token that is often described as a “blockchain blockchain” was up 15.7% daily to $ 49.01; in the last seven days Polkadot has gained 11.34%.

DOT was up 14.15% over Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and 12.41% up Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH).

Since the beginning of the year, DOT has risen by 490.54% and in the last 30 days it has gained 52.9%.

Why is it moving?

Polkadot announced on Monday that a motion had been passed by the project council to allow the registration of the parachain and gods crowd loans; the motion was submitted to a public referendum.

If the referendum is successful, the teams could register their parachains and open crowd loans starting Thursday.

In October Parity Technologies, a blockchain infrastructure company, had stated that the parachains would arrive on the network; parachains are complete blockchains inserted in the Polkadot network that allow the validation of transactions, as reported by Decrypt.

At the time of publication, Polkadot was trending on CoinMarketCap. The token hasn’t been mentioned many times on Twitter, having been mentioned in 2,354 tweets, according to data from Cointrendz. The most mentioned cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, attracted 9,232 tweets.

Polkadot, the so-called Ethereum killer, posted record gains earlier this year, partly due to the high transaction fees on the Ethereum network.

Photo courtesy of Polkadot

