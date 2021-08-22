Polkadot, the polka dot cryptocurrency

She was afraid to come out of the locker

She was as nervous as she could be

She was afraid to come out of the locker

She was afraid that somebody would see

Two, three, four, tell the people what she wore

It was an itsy bitsy teenie weenie yellow polkadot bikini

That she wore for the first time today

An itsy bitsy teenie weenie yellow polkadot bikini

So in the locker, she wanted to stay.

Surely no one would have imagined that the polkadot bikini would one day become the object of spasmodic demand from investors, certainly looking not for a fetishistic object, but for an “asset” destined to make its owners rich.

Few people know, but Polkadot is precisely the denomination of one of the thousands of cryptocurrencies born like mushrooms in the wake of the success of the first “virtual currency”, the Bitcoin that has unleashed an unprecedented wave of purchases, a sort of “race to ‘ gold ”which had not been seen for decades.

In addition to the queen currency, pseudo-currencies such as Dogecoin, Carcano, Ripple circulate, with varying fortunes, which are based on technologies similar to the one on which Bitcoin, i.e. the blockchain, has built its fortunes.

Many believe that the value of cryptocurrencies is linked to the chain that binds millions of computers into a single operating system; an ingenious system that serves as a support not only for exchanges of virtual currencies, but also for the control and tracking of goods and services of large and small companies. But whoever buys a Bitcoin certainly does not become a shareholder of the blockchain, does not derive any economic advantage from it, does not benefit from the hypothetical increase in value of the system. Thinking the other way around is like thinking that whoever buys a ham can become rich because the cured meat factory that produces it makes a lot of profits …

That said, it is useful to make a synthetic picture of the so-called “altcoins”, that is the pseudo currencies alternative to Bitcoin, considering those that currently collect the favorable suggestions of the “consulting” sites on the web.

Let’s start from Ethereum, the “maid of honor”, the second in the standings. Created in 2013 by Vitalik Buterin and Gavin Wood, it is used on the Ethereum blockchain: in May 2021 reached $ 4,200, setting a new all-time historical record; today it is quoted around $ 2,500 (40% drop in three months).

Cardanois a blockchain whose cryptocurrency is ADA, created in 2015 by a pool of mathematicians, engineers and cryptographic experts, including Charles Hoskison, one of the five programmers who gave birth to Ethereum. ADA is used as a reward for building blocks.

has enjoyed excellent visibility for a few months. According to its supporters, the development team’s goal is to turn it into a central project in the decentralized finance landscape. Price in August $ 2.11, practically on the all-time high.

XRP is the cryptocurrency used in the Ripple network, mainly used to quickly exchange value through it. The Ripple network is not based on a blockchain, but is a different type of open source distributed consensus ledger. Today it is going through a difficult time due to a legal action brought by the SEC (the American Consob) which could fine the company for over1 billion dollars, due to irregularities in trading. In the meantime, several exchanges have suspended trading on Ripple, causing many problems especially for US investors.

Dogecoin is a digital currency created in 2013 by forking Litecoin. One of the primary uses of the currency is on Reddit or Twitter as a tipping system. It is highly appreciated by Testa’s boss Elon Musk and in fact the manager’s tweets have often been able to push up the value of the cryptocurrency. According to the sites that sponsor it, a very favorable news is that in recent months Dogecoin has been accepted as a payment method by the Dallas Mavericks, one of the most famous teams of the National Basketball Association (no comment…). Maximum price $ 0.65, current $ 0.30 (-54% in three months).

And we close with Polkadot,founded in 2016 by a group of people including Ethereum co-founder Gavin Wood. The currency is used for the governance of the network, born with the aim of uniting the various blockchains to allow sites, browsers and servers to interact with each other. Current price $ 25.3 against the year’s high of $ 43 (loss of 42%).

What are these exotic web currencies for?

Practically only speculating, passing the lit match from one person to another, hoping to be smart enough to buy at a low price and resell at a high price. But, although they are called currencies, that is, coins, try to spend them! Maybe you will succeed with Bitcoin (but in Italy the points of sale that accept it only less than a thousand out of four million!), But try to pay for a pair of shoes with Ripple or Cardano …

We close with some observations taken from a “consulting” site, which we consider useful to reflect on the consistency of the suggestions of those who advertise cryptocurrencies.

“Faced with the very high prices of Bitcoin, Ethereum and other crypto-assets with the highest market cap, an idea to consider is to invest in the lowest cost cryptocurrencies. This is also for practical reasons.

In fact, preferring low-cost altcoins, it will still be necessary to become familiar with the management that each cryptocurrency it imposes but without having to spend what would be necessary if one opted to buy expensive virtual currencies.

Disconcerting: if I buy the equivalent of $ 1,000 in bitcoin, I run a greater risk than buying the same amount in Polkadot, just because the price is lower …

If, however, the statement convinces you, run to buy yourself a polka dot bikini and leave the cabin without fear; the days of Brian Hyland describing the modesty of the girl wearing the costume are long gone …

Gianluigi De Marchi